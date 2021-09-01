How to Watch Astros at Mariners

The Mariners look to gain another game on the Astros in the rubber match of their three-game series.

The Mariners came up with a huge win Tuesday after blowing a late lead in their game Monday. Abraham Toro hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning to bring home the only runs of the game in the Mariners' 4-0 victory. It helped Seattle gain a game on the Astros in the AL West and the Red Sox and Yankees in the wild card standings.

The huge blast by Toro helped make up for the loss on Monday. The Mariners led in that game late before giving up two runs to lose by one. Seattle closed to within 7 1/2 games of the Astros but more importantly now sits just 3 1/2 games back of the final wild card.

The Astros are trying to fend off the pesky Mariners and the suddenly hot A's. Oakland won for the fourth time in a row last night and is now just five games back. It doesn't get much easier for the Astros as they head to San Diego after this game for a three-game set with the Padres.

The Astros are still in really good shape to make the playoffs, but the Mariners are fighting for their lives. They have a great opportunity with this game, and then they get the Astros for three more to begin next week. If they want to make a playoff push, they have the opportunity right in front of them.

