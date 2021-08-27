How to Watch Astros at Rangers

One of the biggest rivalries in baseball will take place Friday night between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are in-state rivals that always bring competitive matchups when they face off. On Friday night, these two teams will kick off a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

In what will be a home series for the Rangers, the AL West division matchup should get interesting.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 27, 2021

Time: 8:00p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston is heading into Friday’s matchup coming off of a win but is in somewhat of a short slump as the team dropped five of its last 10 games. Either way, the Astros are still at the top of the division with a 5 1/2 game cushion over the Oakland Athletics. Houston’s 75-52 record to this point is extremely impressive, especially considering the Astros went 51-18 in their last 69 games. Jose Altuve is having a great season and should be considered as an MVP candidate in the American League.

The Rangers are last in the division with a record of 44-83. They were sellers at the recent trade deadline and offloaded some of their top talent to acquire prospects for the future. With guys like Joey Gallo and Kyle Gibson no longer on the roster, the team is still quite a ways from being good again. Out of the postseason picture, games like this against the Astros are still important to the team due to the rivalry. The Rangers are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

With Friday being the opening game of the series, the rivalry will proceed throughout the whole weekend before both teams begin their next matchups early next week.

Regional restrictions may apply.