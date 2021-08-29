How to Watch Astros at Rangers

August 29, 2021
How to Watch Houston Astros at Texas Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Astros look to continue their hot streak against the Texas Rangers.
Heading into Game 3 of the weekend series between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers, things have been lopsided. The Astros have won both games of the series heading into the finale, scoring five runs in each. 

With one more game in the series at Globe Life Field, the Rangers will look to pull off the win in an afternoon matchup.

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

You can live stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston is on a major hot streak, winning 53 of its last 71 games. This has led the Astros to a comfortable 6 1/2 game lead over the Oakland Athletics as frontrunners to win the division.

The Rangers continue to slide down the standings and are last in the AL West by a wide margin at 44-85. They’re also tied for the second-fewest wins in the MLB, proving to be one of the worst teams in the league since being sellers at the trade deadline.

After Sunday’s finale, the Rangers will stay in Texas for their next series against the Rockies. The Astros will head to Seattle to take on the Mariners in their next matchup.

While both teams are in completely different spots at this point in the season, the in-state rivalry between these two always keeps the games competitive.

Though the Rangers are no longer in the postseason picture, the Astros continue to climb the standings. Sunday’s game will be another that Houston will need in its push for seeding.

Regional restrictions may apply.

