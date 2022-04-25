How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Jesse Winker (27) slides safely into home to score in front of Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Lindsey Wasson-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 26th in MLB with a .209 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (54 total).
  • The Astros rank 24th in the league with a .285 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.
  • The Rangers have scored 71 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rangers have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.295).

Astros Impact Players

  • Bregman has put up a team-high three home runs and has driven in 12 runs.
  • Bregman ranks 23rd in homers and 11th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Jeremy Pena has put his power on display as he paces his team with three home runs.
  • Pena ranks 23rd in homers and 107th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Michael Brantley has a team-high batting average of .316.
  • Yordan Alvarez has launched a team-high three home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Lowe is batting .373 with nine RBI, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season.
  • In all of MLB, Lowe is 108th in homers and 33rd in RBI.
  • Jonah Heim leads Texas in home runs (two) and runs batted in (nine) this season while batting .360.
  • Heim is 52nd in homers and 33rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with two. He's driven in seven runs and is slugging .327.
  • Corey Seager has 14 hits and an OBP of .286 to go with a slugging percentage of .310 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

L 6-0

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Mariners

L 4-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mariners

W 8-6

Away

4/22/2022

Athletics

W 8-1

Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

L 2-0

Away

4/25/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/26/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/27/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/30/2022

Braves

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

