How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/25/2022

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros face Nate Lowe and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 25, 2022

Monday, April 25, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros rank 26th in MLB with a .209 batting average.

The Astros are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (54 total).

The Astros rank 24th in the league with a .285 on-base percentage.

The Rangers rank 18th in MLB with a .228 team batting average.

The Rangers have scored 71 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Rangers have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.295).

Astros Impact Players

Bregman has put up a team-high three home runs and has driven in 12 runs.

Bregman ranks 23rd in homers and 11th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Jeremy Pena has put his power on display as he paces his team with three home runs.

Pena ranks 23rd in homers and 107th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Michael Brantley has a team-high batting average of .316.

Yordan Alvarez has launched a team-high three home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Lowe is batting .373 with nine RBI, both of which are best among Texas hitters this season.

In all of MLB, Lowe is 108th in homers and 33rd in RBI.

Jonah Heim leads Texas in home runs (two) and runs batted in (nine) this season while batting .360.

Heim is 52nd in homers and 33rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with two. He's driven in seven runs and is slugging .327.

Corey Seager has 14 hits and an OBP of .286 to go with a slugging percentage of .310 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/20/2022 Angels L 6-0 Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 4/25/2022 Rangers - Away 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away 4/27/2022 Rangers - Away 4/28/2022 Rangers - Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Mariners L 4-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mariners W 8-6 Away 4/22/2022 Athletics W 8-1 Away 4/23/2022 Athletics W 2-0 Away 4/24/2022 Athletics L 2-0 Away 4/25/2022 Astros - Home 4/26/2022 Astros - Home 4/27/2022 Astros - Home 4/28/2022 Astros - Home 4/29/2022 Braves - Home 4/30/2022 Braves - Home

