How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros will look to Michael Brantley for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Jonah Heim and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros are 25th in the league with a .211 batting average.

The Astros have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (56 total runs).

The Astros are 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .285.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored 77 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of .300 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 12 runs batted in.

Among all hitters in baseball, Bregman ranks 25th in homers and 12th in RBI.

Brantley's .311 batting average paces his team.

Brantley is 56th in homers and 87th in RBI in the majors.

Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while hitting .241.

Yordan Alvarez has launched a team-best four home runs.

Rangers Impact Players

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .381.

Lowe's home run total puts him 114th in the big leagues, and he is 40th in RBI.

Heim leads Texas in home runs with two while driving in nine runs and slugging .640.

Heim is 56th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 40th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in home runs with two and runs batted in with 10.

Corey Seager has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .309. He's slugging .323 on the year.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Angels L 6-0 Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 4/25/2022 Rangers L 6-2 Away 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away 4/27/2022 Rangers - Away 4/28/2022 Rangers - Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Mariners W 8-6 Away 4/22/2022 Athletics W 8-1 Away 4/23/2022 Athletics W 2-0 Away 4/24/2022 Athletics L 2-0 Away 4/25/2022 Astros W 6-2 Home 4/26/2022 Astros - Home 4/27/2022 Astros - Home 4/28/2022 Astros - Home 4/29/2022 Braves - Home 4/30/2022 Braves - Home 5/1/2022 Braves - Home

