How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take the field against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Astros have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.209).
- The Astros are the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.6 runs per game (61 total).
- The Astros are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .285.
- The Rangers rank 17th in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
- The Rangers have scored 78 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rangers have an OBP of .295 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman has racked up a team-leading 12 runs batted in.
- Bregman ranks 29th in home runs and 15th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Pena is batting .246 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Pena is 29th in homers and 101st in RBI in the majors.
- Michael Brantley paces the Astros with a team-best batting average of .311.
- Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team-high four home runs.
Rangers Impact Players
- Nate Lowe leads Texas in batting average (.364) this season.
- In all of MLB, Lowe is 121st in homers and 49th in RBI.
- Garcia leads Texas in home runs (three) and runs batted in (11) this season while batting .203.
- Garcia is 29th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Jonah Heim has nine hits this season and a slash line of .333/.438/.593.
- Corey Seager has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .306. He's slugging .318 on the year.
Astros and Rangers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Home
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-7
Home
4/25/2022
Rangers
L 6-2
Away
4/26/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Away
4/27/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/28/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/29/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/30/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/1/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/2/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Athletics
W 8-1
Away
4/23/2022
Athletics
W 2-0
Away
4/24/2022
Athletics
L 2-0
Away
4/25/2022
Astros
W 6-2
Home
4/26/2022
Astros
L 5-1
Home
4/27/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/29/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/30/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/1/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Phillies
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
