How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Alex Bregman and Adolis Garcia, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 2:05 PM ET

2:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros' .209 batting average ranks 26th in the league.

The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 65, 3.6 per game.

The Astros are 23rd in baseball with a .285 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' .226 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Rangers have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 81.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 12 runs batted in.

In all of MLB, Bregman is 32nd in homers and 18th in RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has a team-high four home runs.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros with a team-high batting average of .303.

Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .246.

Rangers Impact Players

Garcia is batting .209 this season with a team-high three home runs and 11 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Garcia is 32nd in homers and 26th in RBI.

Jonah Heim has 10 hits and an OBP of .444 to go with a slugging percentage of .600 this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Heim ranks 67th in homers and 60th in RBI.

Nate Lowe's batting average of .343 leads all Texas hitters this season.

Corey Seager has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .300 on the year.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 4/25/2022 Rangers L 6-2 Away 4/26/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 4/27/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 4/28/2022 Rangers - Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/2/2022 Mariners - Home 5/3/2022 Mariners - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/23/2022 Athletics W 2-0 Away 4/24/2022 Athletics L 2-0 Away 4/25/2022 Astros W 6-2 Home 4/26/2022 Astros L 5-1 Home 4/27/2022 Astros L 4-3 Home 4/28/2022 Astros - Home 4/29/2022 Braves - Home 4/30/2022 Braves - Home 5/1/2022 Braves - Home 5/3/2022 Phillies - Away 5/4/2022 Phillies - Away

