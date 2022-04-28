How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the sixth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of hot hitters, Alex Bregman and Adolis Garcia, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .209 batting average ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 65, 3.6 per game.
  • The Astros are 23rd in baseball with a .285 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers' .226 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 81.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 12 runs batted in.
  • In all of MLB, Bregman is 32nd in homers and 18th in RBI.
  • Yordan Alvarez has a team-high four home runs.
  • Michael Brantley leads the Astros with a team-high batting average of .303.
  • Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .246.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Garcia is batting .209 this season with a team-high three home runs and 11 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Garcia is 32nd in homers and 26th in RBI.
  • Jonah Heim has 10 hits and an OBP of .444 to go with a slugging percentage of .600 this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Heim ranks 67th in homers and 60th in RBI.
  • Nate Lowe's batting average of .343 leads all Texas hitters this season.
  • Corey Seager has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .300 on the year.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

L 6-2

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/23/2022

Athletics

W 2-0

Away

4/24/2022

Athletics

L 2-0

Away

4/25/2022

Astros

W 6-2

Home

4/26/2022

Astros

L 5-1

Home

4/27/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Home

4/28/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/29/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/30/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/1/2022

Braves

-

Home

5/3/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/4/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
