How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of hot hitters, Alex Bregman and Adolis Garcia, will try to keep it going when the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on Thursday at 2:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Astros' .209 batting average ranks 26th in the league.
- The Astros rank 20th in runs scored with 65, 3.6 per game.
- The Astros are 23rd in baseball with a .285 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers' .226 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.
- The Rangers have scored the ninth-most runs in the league this season with 81.
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 12 runs batted in.
- In all of MLB, Bregman is 32nd in homers and 18th in RBI.
- Yordan Alvarez has a team-high four home runs.
- Michael Brantley leads the Astros with a team-high batting average of .303.
- Jeremy Pena has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .246.
Rangers Impact Players
- Garcia is batting .209 this season with a team-high three home runs and 11 RBI.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Garcia is 32nd in homers and 26th in RBI.
- Jonah Heim has 10 hits and an OBP of .444 to go with a slugging percentage of .600 this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Heim ranks 67th in homers and 60th in RBI.
- Nate Lowe's batting average of .343 leads all Texas hitters this season.
- Corey Seager has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .289. He's slugging .300 on the year.
Astros and Rangers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Blue Jays
W 8-7
Home
4/25/2022
Rangers
L 6-2
Away
4/26/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Away
4/27/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
4/28/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/29/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
4/30/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/1/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/2/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/3/2022
Mariners
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/23/2022
Athletics
W 2-0
Away
4/24/2022
Athletics
L 2-0
Away
4/25/2022
Astros
W 6-2
Home
4/26/2022
Astros
L 5-1
Home
4/27/2022
Astros
L 4-3
Home
4/28/2022
Astros
-
Home
4/29/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/30/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/1/2022
Braves
-
Home
5/3/2022
Phillies
-
Away
5/4/2022
Phillies
-
Away
