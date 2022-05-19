How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Tucker and Corey Seager will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers meet at Minute Maid Park on Thursday, at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Astros rank 21st in MLB with a .229 batting average.
- The Astros have the No. 10 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (168 total runs).
- The Astros' .307 on-base percentage ranks 17th in the league.
- The Rangers rank 25th in MLB with a .222 team batting average.
- The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 154 (4.3 per game).
- The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez has a team-high 12 home runs.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally ranks him 24th.
- Alex Bregman has nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .230.
- Bregman ranks 53rd in homers in the majors and 24th in RBI.
- Tucker has sent home a team-high 25 runs batted in.
- Michael Brantley paces the Astros with a .285 batting average.
Rangers Impact Players
- Seager leads Texas in homers with eight while also maintaining a team-best .244 batting average.
- Seager ranks 16th in home runs and 65th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Adolis Garcia is a key run producer for Texas with a .209 average, six homers and 24 RBI.
- Garcia is currently 39th in homers and 17th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Jonah Heim is slashing .300/.388/.543 this season for the Rangers.
- Brad Miller has 19 hits and an OBP of .260 to go with a slugging percentage of .427 this season.
Astros and Rangers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Nationals
L 13-6
Away
5/15/2022
Nationals
W 8-0
Away
5/16/2022
Red Sox
L 6-3
Away
5/17/2022
Red Sox
W 13-4
Away
5/18/2022
Red Sox
L 5-1
Away
5/19/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/21/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/22/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/23/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/14/2022
Red Sox
L 11-3
Home
5/15/2022
Red Sox
W 7-1
Home
5/16/2022
Angels
W 7-4
Home
5/17/2022
Angels
W 10-5
Home
5/18/2022
Angels
W 6-5
Home
5/19/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/20/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/21/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/22/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/24/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/25/2022
Angels
-
Away
