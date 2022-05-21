Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates his solo home run with teammates against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will square off against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park in the third of a four-game series, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Astros score the 10th-most runs in baseball (173 total, 4.3 per game).
  • The Astros' .310 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 158 (4.2 per game).
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 12 long balls.
  • Of all major league hitters, Alvarez ranks 77th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.
  • Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 26 runs batted in.
  • Including all MLB batters, Tucker ranks 27th in home runs and 16th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .231 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Jeremy Pena has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .277.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager is batting .245 this season with eight home runs, both tops among Texas hitters.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Seager ranks 18th in home runs and 64th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .204 while slugging .401.
  • Overall, Garcia is 41st in home runs and 18th in RBI this season.
  • Jonah Heim is slashing .286/.375/.506 this season for the Rangers.
  • Kole Calhoun is batting .243 with an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Red Sox

L 6-3

Away

5/17/2022

Red Sox

W 13-4

Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

L 5-1

Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Home

5/20/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/16/2022

Angels

W 7-4

Home

5/17/2022

Angels

W 10-5

Home

5/18/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Home

5/19/2022

Astros

L 5-1

Away

5/20/2022

Astros

W 3-0

Away

5/21/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

How To Watch

May
21
2022

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
