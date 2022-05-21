May 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) celebrates his solo home run with teammates against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros will square off against Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park in the third of a four-game series, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Saturday, May 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 18th in the league.

The Astros score the 10th-most runs in baseball (173 total, 4.3 per game).

The Astros' .310 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.

The Rangers have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored the 18th-most runs in the league this season with 158 (4.2 per game).

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .287 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 12 long balls.

Of all major league hitters, Alvarez ranks 77th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging.

Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 26 runs batted in.

Including all MLB batters, Tucker ranks 27th in home runs and 16th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is hitting .231 with nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Jeremy Pena has five doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while batting .277.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager is batting .245 this season with eight home runs, both tops among Texas hitters.

Among all hitters in MLB, Seager ranks 18th in home runs and 64th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .204 while slugging .401.

Overall, Garcia is 41st in home runs and 18th in RBI this season.

Jonah Heim is slashing .286/.375/.506 this season for the Rangers.

Kole Calhoun is batting .243 with an OBP of .293 and a slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Red Sox L 6-3 Away 5/17/2022 Red Sox W 13-4 Away 5/18/2022 Red Sox L 5-1 Away 5/19/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Home 5/20/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Home 5/21/2022 Rangers - Home 5/22/2022 Rangers - Home 5/23/2022 Guardians - Home 5/24/2022 Guardians - Home 5/25/2022 Guardians - Home 5/27/2022 Mariners - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/16/2022 Angels W 7-4 Home 5/17/2022 Angels W 10-5 Home 5/18/2022 Angels W 6-5 Home 5/19/2022 Astros L 5-1 Away 5/20/2022 Astros W 3-0 Away 5/21/2022 Astros - Away 5/22/2022 Astros - Away 5/24/2022 Angels - Away 5/25/2022 Angels - Away 5/26/2022 Athletics - Away 5/27/2022 Athletics - Away

Regional restrictions apply.