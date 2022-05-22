How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers take the field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Yordan Alvarez and Kole Calhoun have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 20th in the league.

The Astros score the 10th-most runs in baseball (175 total, 4.3 per game).

The Astros are 15th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Rangers have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored 159 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez has racked up a team-high 12 home runs.

Of all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 68th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 26 runs batted in.

Including all major league hitters, Tucker is 30th in homers and 16th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .225.

Michael Brantley leads the team in batting average with a mark of .281.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager is batting .252 this season with eight home runs, both best among Texas hitters.

Among all hitters in MLB, Seager ranks 20th in home runs and 68th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (25) this season. He's batting .212 while slugging .404.

Among all MLB hitters, Garcia ranks 41st in homers and 18th in RBI.

Jonah Heim has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.359/.481.

Calhoun has 27 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Red Sox W 13-4 Away 5/18/2022 Red Sox L 5-1 Away 5/19/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Home 5/20/2022 Rangers L 3-0 Home 5/21/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Rangers - Home 5/23/2022 Guardians - Home 5/24/2022 Guardians - Home 5/25/2022 Guardians - Home 5/27/2022 Mariners - Away 5/28/2022 Mariners - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/17/2022 Angels W 10-5 Home 5/18/2022 Angels W 6-5 Home 5/19/2022 Astros L 5-1 Away 5/20/2022 Astros W 3-0 Away 5/21/2022 Astros L 2-1 Away 5/22/2022 Astros - Away 5/24/2022 Angels - Away 5/25/2022 Angels - Away 5/26/2022 Athletics - Away 5/27/2022 Athletics - Away 5/28/2022 Athletics - Away

