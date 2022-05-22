How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers take the field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Yordan Alvarez and Kole Calhoun have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats
- The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 20th in the league.
- The Astros score the 10th-most runs in baseball (175 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Astros are 15th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Rangers have scored 159 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Rangers have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez has racked up a team-high 12 home runs.
- Of all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 68th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 26 runs batted in.
- Including all major league hitters, Tucker is 30th in homers and 16th in RBI.
- Alex Bregman has nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .225.
- Michael Brantley leads the team in batting average with a mark of .281.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager is batting .252 this season with eight home runs, both best among Texas hitters.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Seager ranks 20th in home runs and 68th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (25) this season. He's batting .212 while slugging .404.
- Among all MLB hitters, Garcia ranks 41st in homers and 18th in RBI.
- Jonah Heim has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.359/.481.
- Calhoun has 27 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .450 this season.
Astros and Rangers Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Red Sox
W 13-4
Away
5/18/2022
Red Sox
L 5-1
Away
5/19/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Home
5/20/2022
Rangers
L 3-0
Home
5/21/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/23/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/24/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/25/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/27/2022
Mariners
-
Away
5/28/2022
Mariners
-
Away
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Angels
W 10-5
Home
5/18/2022
Angels
W 6-5
Home
5/19/2022
Astros
L 5-1
Away
5/20/2022
Astros
W 3-0
Away
5/21/2022
Astros
L 2-1
Away
5/22/2022
Astros
-
Away
5/24/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/25/2022
Angels
-
Away
5/26/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/27/2022
Athletics
-
Away
5/28/2022
Athletics
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
Texas Rangers at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)