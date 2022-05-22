How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) crosses home plate to score a run against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers take the field on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET. Yordan Alvarez and Kole Calhoun have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .231 batting average ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Astros score the 10th-most runs in baseball (175 total, 4.3 per game).
  • The Astros are 15th in the league with a .309 on-base percentage.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored 159 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .287 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez has racked up a team-high 12 home runs.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 68th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
  • Kyle Tucker has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 26 runs batted in.
  • Including all major league hitters, Tucker is 30th in homers and 16th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has nine doubles, five home runs and 24 walks while hitting .225.
  • Michael Brantley leads the team in batting average with a mark of .281.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager is batting .252 this season with eight home runs, both best among Texas hitters.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Seager ranks 20th in home runs and 68th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in runs batted in (25) this season. He's batting .212 while slugging .404.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Garcia ranks 41st in homers and 18th in RBI.
  • Jonah Heim has 22 hits this season and a slash line of .272/.359/.481.
  • Calhoun has 27 hits and an OBP of .292 to go with a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Red Sox

W 13-4

Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

L 5-1

Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Home

5/20/2022

Rangers

L 3-0

Home

5/21/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/23/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/24/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/25/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/27/2022

Mariners

-

Away

5/28/2022

Mariners

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Angels

W 10-5

Home

5/18/2022

Angels

W 6-5

Home

5/19/2022

Astros

L 5-1

Away

5/20/2022

Astros

W 3-0

Away

5/21/2022

Astros

L 2-1

Away

5/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

5/24/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/25/2022

Angels

-

Away

5/26/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/27/2022

Athletics

-

Away

5/28/2022

Athletics

-

Away

