How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros rank 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (248 total).
  • The Astros' .316 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.
  • The Rangers have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Rangers have scored 257 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Rangers have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 17 home runs and 41 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .311.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 12th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
  • Tucker is batting .259 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Tucker ranks 29th in home runs and 22nd in RBI among major league batters this season.
  • Alex Bregman is hitting .225 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .279 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Garcia leads Texas in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 40.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Garcia's home run total ranks 20th and his RBI tally ranks 13th.
  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 12 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .402.
  • Seager is 20th in home runs and 81st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Marcus Semien is slashing .217/.278/.345 this season for the Rangers.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .277 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 22 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Mariners

W 4-1

Home

6/8/2022

Mariners

L 6-3

Home

6/10/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

L 5-1

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

W 9-4

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Guardians

W 6-3

Away

6/8/2022

Guardians

L 4-0

Away

6/10/2022

White Sox

L 8-3

Away

6/11/2022

White Sox

W 11-9

Away

6/12/2022

White Sox

W 8-6

Away

6/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/16/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

-

Away

How To Watch

June
13
2022

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
