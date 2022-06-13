How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/13/2022

Jun 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after scoring a run during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will square off against Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in the first of a three-game series, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, June 13, 2022

Monday, June 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros rank 19th in MLB with a .238 batting average.

The Astros are the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.1 runs per game (248 total).

The Astros' .316 on-base percentage is 13th in baseball.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .234 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Rangers have scored 257 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rangers have an OBP of just .293 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 17 home runs and 41 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .311.

Including all MLB hitters, Alvarez ranks 12th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Tucker is batting .259 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Tucker ranks 29th in home runs and 22nd in RBI among major league batters this season.

Alex Bregman is hitting .225 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 34 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .279 with 10 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Garcia leads Texas in home runs with 12 and runs batted in with 40.

Among all hitters in the majors, Garcia's home run total ranks 20th and his RBI tally ranks 13th.

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 12 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .402.

Seager is 20th in home runs and 81st in RBI among all major league hitters this season.

Marcus Semien is slashing .217/.278/.345 this season for the Rangers.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .277 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 22 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Mariners W 4-1 Home 6/8/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Home 6/10/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Home 6/11/2022 Marlins L 5-1 Home 6/12/2022 Marlins W 9-4 Home 6/13/2022 Rangers - Away 6/14/2022 Rangers - Away 6/15/2022 Rangers - Away 6/17/2022 White Sox - Home 6/18/2022 White Sox - Home 6/19/2022 White Sox - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Guardians W 6-3 Away 6/8/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/10/2022 White Sox L 8-3 Away 6/11/2022 White Sox W 11-9 Away 6/12/2022 White Sox W 8-6 Away 6/13/2022 Astros - Home 6/14/2022 Astros - Home 6/15/2022 Astros - Home 6/16/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Tigers - Away 6/18/2022 Tigers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.