How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/14/2022

Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will hit the field on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Jose Urquidy, who is the named starter for the Houston Astros. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Astros have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

The Astros rank 23rd in runs scored with 251, 4.1 per game.

The Astros rank 13th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Rangers have a team batting average of .235 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Rangers rank 17th in the league with 262 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .295 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 17 home runs and 42 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .315.

Of all batters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs rank him fourth, and his RBI tally ranks him eighth.

Kyle Tucker is hitting .260 with eight doubles, 11 home runs and 31 walks.

Tucker ranks 30th in home runs and 24th in RBI among MLB hitters this year.

Alex Bregman is hitting .222 with 14 doubles, six home runs and 35 walks.

Jose Altuve is batting .279 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Adolis Garcia is batting .243 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 41 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Garcia is 21st in home runs and 10th in RBI.

Semien is batting .226 with an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .351 this season.

Semien is currently 103rd in homers and 113th in RBI in the major leagues.

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs with 12. He's driven in 28 runs and is slugging .402.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .272 batting average. He's also hit seven homers and has 22 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Mariners L 6-3 Home 6/10/2022 Marlins L 7-4 Home 6/11/2022 Marlins L 5-1 Home 6/12/2022 Marlins W 9-4 Home 6/13/2022 Rangers L 5-3 Away 6/14/2022 Rangers - Away 6/15/2022 Rangers - Away 6/17/2022 White Sox - Home 6/18/2022 White Sox - Home 6/19/2022 White Sox - Home 6/21/2022 Mets - Home

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/8/2022 Guardians L 4-0 Away 6/10/2022 White Sox L 8-3 Away 6/11/2022 White Sox W 11-9 Away 6/12/2022 White Sox W 8-6 Away 6/13/2022 Astros W 5-3 Home 6/14/2022 Astros - Home 6/15/2022 Astros - Home 6/16/2022 Tigers - Away 6/17/2022 Tigers - Away 6/18/2022 Tigers - Away 6/19/2022 Tigers - Away

