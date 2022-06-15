How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 6/15/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Aledmys Diaz (16) and left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) and right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) and second baseman Jose Altuve (27) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Garcia takes the mound for the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Globe Life Field against Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers. First pitch is at 2:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.236).
  • The Astros have the No. 22 offense in baseball scoring 4.1 runs per game (255 total runs).
  • The Astros rank 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Rangers' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Rangers rank 18th in the league with 265 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .294 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .313, while pacing the Astros in home runs, with 17 and runs batted in with 43.
  • Alvarez is fourth in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .260 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Tucker is 23rd in home runs in baseball and 18th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has 14 doubles, six home runs and 35 walks while hitting .218.
  • Jose Altuve is batting .277 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Adolis Garcia is batting .244 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 41 RBI.
  • In all of the major leagues, Adolis Garcia ranks 23rd in homers and 10th in RBI.
  • Semien has 55 hits and an OBP of .291 to go with a slugging percentage of .351 this season.
  • Among all major league hitters, Semien ranks 105th in home runs and 107th in RBI.
  • Corey Seager's 12 home runs lead all Texas hitters, and he's slugging .403.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a .281 batting average. He's also hit eight homers and has 24 RBI.

Astros and Rangers Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

Marlins

L 7-4

Home

6/11/2022

Marlins

L 5-1

Home

6/12/2022

Marlins

W 9-4

Home

6/13/2022

Rangers

L 5-3

Away

6/14/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

6/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

6/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

6/21/2022

Mets

-

Home

6/22/2022

Mets

-

Home

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/10/2022

White Sox

L 8-3

Away

6/11/2022

White Sox

W 11-9

Away

6/12/2022

White Sox

W 8-6

Away

6/13/2022

Astros

W 5-3

Home

6/14/2022

Astros

L 4-3

Home

6/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

6/16/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/17/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/18/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/19/2022

Tigers

-

Away

6/21/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
15
2022

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

