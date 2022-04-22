Apr 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) react after Marsh slides safely into third base on a play during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander will aim to shut down Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company when the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Blue Jays are fifth in the league with a .253 batting average.

The Blue Jays are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.0 runs per game (52 total).

The Blue Jays rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Astros have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Astros rank 23rd in the league with 41 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero leads the Blue Jays with five home runs and 11 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .304.

In all of MLB, Guerrero ranks second in home runs and eighth in RBI.

George Springer is hitting .265 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.

Springer ranks 35th in homers in MLB and 58th in RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .292 with three doubles and three walks.

Matt Chapman is batting .273 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman leads Houston in runs batted in with eight and has a batting average of .244.

Among all batters in the majors, Bregman's home run total is 35th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston in batting with a .308 average while slugging two homers and driving in four runs.

Pena is 35th in home runs and 114th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Yordan Alvarez's three home runs lead all Houston hitters, and he's slugging .600.

Michael Brantley has collected 12 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .378 on the year.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Athletics L 7-5 Home 4/17/2022 Athletics W 4-3 Home 4/19/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Away 4/21/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 4/22/2022 Astros - Away 4/23/2022 Astros - Away 4/24/2022 Astros - Away 4/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Mariners W 4-0 Away 4/17/2022 Mariners L 7-2 Away 4/18/2022 Angels W 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/20/2022 Angels L 6-0 Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/25/2022 Rangers - Away 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away 4/27/2022 Rangers - Away

