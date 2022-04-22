Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and Los Angeles Angels center fielder Brandon Marsh (16) react after Marsh slides safely into third base on a play during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Verlander will aim to shut down Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company when the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays are fifth in the league with a .253 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays are the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.0 runs per game (52 total).
  • The Blue Jays rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Astros have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Astros rank 23rd in the league with 41 total runs scored this season.
  • The Astros have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero leads the Blue Jays with five home runs and 11 runs batted in, while recording a team-high batting average of .304.
  • In all of MLB, Guerrero ranks second in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • George Springer is hitting .265 with four doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • Springer ranks 35th in homers in MLB and 58th in RBI.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .292 with three doubles and three walks.
  • Matt Chapman is batting .273 with two doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman leads Houston in runs batted in with eight and has a batting average of .244.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Bregman's home run total is 35th and his RBI tally ranks 29th.
  • Jeremy Pena leads Houston in batting with a .308 average while slugging two homers and driving in four runs.
  • Pena is 35th in home runs and 114th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Yordan Alvarez's three home runs lead all Houston hitters, and he's slugging .600.
  • Michael Brantley has collected 12 hits this season and has an OBP of .327. He's slugging .378 on the year.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Athletics

L 7-5

Home

4/17/2022

Athletics

W 4-3

Home

4/19/2022

Red Sox

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Red Sox

W 6-1

Away

4/21/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

4/22/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/23/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/24/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Mariners

W 4-0

Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

L 7-2

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

W 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

L 6-0

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

-

Away

