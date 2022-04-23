How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros will play on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alex Bregman among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays rank seventh in MLB with a .250 batting average.
- The Blue Jays rank 12th in runs scored with 56, four per game.
- The Blue Jays' .310 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.
- The Astros have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Astros have scored 44 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Astros have an OBP of .280 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Guerrero leads the Blue Jays in home runs (five), runs batted in (11) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .320.
- Guerrero ranks second in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Matt Chapman is batting .271 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Chapman is 40th in homers and 23rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .269 with three doubles and three walks.
- George Springer has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .265.
Astros Impact Players
- Bregman is batting .273 for Houston with a team-high nine RBI.
- In all of MLB, Bregman is 40th in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .286 to lead Houston this season.
- Overall, Pena ranks 40th in home runs and 129th in RBI this season.
- Yordan Alvarez is slugging .517 this season, with a team-high three home runs. He's also collected six RBI.
- Michael Brantley has 13 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.
Blue Jays and Astros Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Athletics
W 4-3
Home
4/19/2022
Red Sox
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Red Sox
W 6-1
Away
4/21/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
4/22/2022
Astros
W 4-3
Away
4/23/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/24/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/25/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/26/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/27/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/28/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/17/2022
Mariners
L 7-2
Away
4/18/2022
Angels
W 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
L 7-2
Home
4/20/2022
Angels
L 6-0
Home
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Home
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/25/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/26/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/27/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/28/2022
Rangers
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
23
2022
Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)