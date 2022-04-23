How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) react after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros will play on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alex Bregman among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Blue Jays rank seventh in MLB with a .250 batting average.

The Blue Jays rank 12th in runs scored with 56, four per game.

The Blue Jays' .310 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.

The Astros have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Astros have scored 44 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Astros have an OBP of .280 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Guerrero leads the Blue Jays in home runs (five), runs batted in (11) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .320.

Guerrero ranks second in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Matt Chapman is batting .271 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Chapman is 40th in homers and 23rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .269 with three doubles and three walks.

George Springer has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .265.

Astros Impact Players

Bregman is batting .273 for Houston with a team-high nine RBI.

In all of MLB, Bregman is 40th in home runs and 23rd in RBI.

Jeremy Pena is batting .286 to lead Houston this season.

Overall, Pena ranks 40th in home runs and 129th in RBI this season.

Yordan Alvarez is slugging .517 this season, with a team-high three home runs. He's also collected six RBI.

Michael Brantley has 13 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Athletics W 4-3 Home 4/19/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Away 4/21/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 4/22/2022 Astros W 4-3 Away 4/23/2022 Astros - Away 4/24/2022 Astros - Away 4/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/28/2022 Red Sox - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Mariners L 7-2 Away 4/18/2022 Angels W 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/20/2022 Angels L 6-0 Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/25/2022 Rangers - Away 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away 4/27/2022 Rangers - Away 4/28/2022 Rangers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.