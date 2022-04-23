How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) react after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros will play on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, at 4:10 PM ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alex Bregman among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays rank seventh in MLB with a .250 batting average.
  • The Blue Jays rank 12th in runs scored with 56, four per game.
  • The Blue Jays' .310 on-base percentage is 13th in the league.
  • The Astros have a team batting average of just .200 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Astros have scored 44 runs (3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Astros have an OBP of .280 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Guerrero leads the Blue Jays in home runs (five), runs batted in (11) and has recorded a team-best batting average of .320.
  • Guerrero ranks second in home runs and eighth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Matt Chapman is batting .271 with three doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Chapman is 40th in homers and 23rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .269 with three doubles and three walks.
  • George Springer has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while batting .265.

Astros Impact Players

  • Bregman is batting .273 for Houston with a team-high nine RBI.
  • In all of MLB, Bregman is 40th in home runs and 23rd in RBI.
  • Jeremy Pena is batting .286 to lead Houston this season.
  • Overall, Pena ranks 40th in home runs and 129th in RBI this season.
  • Yordan Alvarez is slugging .517 this season, with a team-high three home runs. He's also collected six RBI.
  • Michael Brantley has 13 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Athletics

W 4-3

Home

4/19/2022

Red Sox

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Red Sox

W 6-1

Away

4/21/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

4/22/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Away

4/23/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/24/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/17/2022

Mariners

L 7-2

Away

4/18/2022

Angels

W 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

L 6-0

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

