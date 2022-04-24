How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) react after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) react after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays will play on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET, with Jeremy Pena and George Springer among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Blue Jays Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the third-worst batting average in the league (.203).
  • The Astros are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (46 total).
  • The Astros' .278 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Blue Jays have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 59 (3.9 per game).
  • The Blue Jays have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alex Bregman leads the Astros in home runs (three) and runs batted in (11).
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Bregman ranks 19th in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Pena is hitting .267 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
  • Pena is 46th in home runs and 156th in RBI in the majors.
  • Michael Brantley leads the Astros' lineup with a .302 batting average.
  • Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team- leading three home runs.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in home runs with five, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .333 is also best on his team.
  • In all of MLB, Guerrero is third in homers and 13th in RBI.
  • Springer has 14 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .509 this season.
  • Springer ranks 19th in home runs and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Santiago Espinal is slashing .217/.288/.413 this season for the Blue Jays.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .273 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .327 this season.

Astros and Blue Jays Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/18/2022

Angels

W 8-3

Home

4/19/2022

Angels

L 7-2

Home

4/20/2022

Angels

L 6-0

Home

4/22/2022

Blue Jays

L 4-3

Home

4/23/2022

Blue Jays

L 3-2

Home

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

-

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Red Sox

L 2-1

Away

4/20/2022

Red Sox

W 6-1

Away

4/21/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

4/22/2022

Astros

W 4-3

Away

4/23/2022

Astros

W 3-2

Away

4/24/2022

Astros

-

Away

4/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/26/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/27/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/28/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

4/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

Toronto Blue Jays at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) react after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Apr 18, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates with third baseman Gio Urshela (15) after scoring on a RBI hit by shortstop Jorge Polanco (11) during the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
Apr 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) react after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff38 seconds ago
USATSI_18140501
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_18139465
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_18138983
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_18003158
College Baseball

How to Watch Duke at Georgia Tech in College Basebal

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_12628002
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in College Softball

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
USATSI_17784313
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Baseball

By Adam Childs10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy