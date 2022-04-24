How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) and third baseman Matt Chapman (26) react after defeating the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays will play on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET, with Jeremy Pena and George Springer among those expected to step up at the plate.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Blue Jays Batting Stats

The Astros have the third-worst batting average in the league (.203).

The Astros are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (46 total).

The Astros' .278 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.

The Blue Jays have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

The Blue Jays have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 59 (3.9 per game).

The Blue Jays have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Alex Bregman leads the Astros in home runs (three) and runs batted in (11).

Of all hitters in the majors, Bregman ranks 19th in homers and 13th in RBI.

Pena is hitting .267 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.

Pena is 46th in home runs and 156th in RBI in the majors.

Michael Brantley leads the Astros' lineup with a .302 batting average.

Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team- leading three home runs.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in home runs with five, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .333 is also best on his team.

In all of MLB, Guerrero is third in homers and 13th in RBI.

Springer has 14 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .509 this season.

Springer ranks 19th in home runs and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Santiago Espinal is slashing .217/.288/.413 this season for the Blue Jays.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .273 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .327 this season.

Astros and Blue Jays Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/18/2022 Angels W 8-3 Home 4/19/2022 Angels L 7-2 Home 4/20/2022 Angels L 6-0 Home 4/22/2022 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home 4/23/2022 Blue Jays L 3-2 Home 4/24/2022 Blue Jays - Home 4/25/2022 Rangers - Away 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away 4/27/2022 Rangers - Away 4/28/2022 Rangers - Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays - Away

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Red Sox L 2-1 Away 4/20/2022 Red Sox W 6-1 Away 4/21/2022 Red Sox W 3-2 Away 4/22/2022 Astros W 4-3 Away 4/23/2022 Astros W 3-2 Away 4/24/2022 Astros - Away 4/25/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/26/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/28/2022 Red Sox - Home 4/29/2022 Astros - Home

