How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Toronto Blue Jays will play on Sunday at Minute Maid Park, at 2:10 PM ET, with Jeremy Pena and George Springer among those expected to step up at the plate.
- Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Blue Jays Batting Stats
- The Astros have the third-worst batting average in the league (.203).
- The Astros are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (46 total).
- The Astros' .278 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a team batting average of .250 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.
- The Blue Jays have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 59 (3.9 per game).
- The Blue Jays have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Alex Bregman leads the Astros in home runs (three) and runs batted in (11).
- Of all hitters in the majors, Bregman ranks 19th in homers and 13th in RBI.
- Pena is hitting .267 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- Pena is 46th in home runs and 156th in RBI in the majors.
- Michael Brantley leads the Astros' lineup with a .302 batting average.
- Yordan Alvarez has swatted a team- leading three home runs.
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in home runs with five, runs batted in with 11 and his batting average of .333 is also best on his team.
- In all of MLB, Guerrero is third in homers and 13th in RBI.
- Springer has 14 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .509 this season.
- Springer ranks 19th in home runs and 63rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Santiago Espinal is slashing .217/.288/.413 this season for the Blue Jays.
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .273 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .327 this season.
Astros and Blue Jays Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/18/2022
Angels
W 8-3
Home
4/19/2022
Angels
L 7-2
Home
4/20/2022
Angels
L 6-0
Home
4/22/2022
Blue Jays
L 4-3
Home
4/23/2022
Blue Jays
L 3-2
Home
4/24/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
4/25/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/26/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/27/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/28/2022
Rangers
-
Away
4/29/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Red Sox
L 2-1
Away
4/20/2022
Red Sox
W 6-1
Away
4/21/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
4/22/2022
Astros
W 4-3
Away
4/23/2022
Astros
W 3-2
Away
4/24/2022
Astros
-
Away
4/25/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/26/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/27/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/28/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
4/29/2022
Astros
-
Home
