How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Santiago Espinal will square off against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .245 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.0 runs per game (80 total).
  • The Blue Jays rank 19th in the league with a .304 on-base percentage.
  • The Astros have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Astros have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 68 (3.6 per game).
  • The Astros have an OBP of .279 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with five home runs and 13 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .309.
  • Including all major league hitters, Guerrero ranks 24th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
  • George Springer is hitting .288 with five doubles, four home runs and four walks.
  • Springer ranks 14th in homers in MLB and 44th in RBI.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .274 with five doubles, two home runs and three walks.
  • Espinal has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .262.

Astros Impact Players

  • Bregman has been key for Houston with 16 hits, an OBP of .364 plus a slugging percentage of .438.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Bregman's home run total is 34th and his RBI tally is 21st.
  • Yordan Alvarez's four home runs are most among Houston batters. He's driven in eight runs this season while slugging .510.
  • Among all MLB batters, Alvarez is 14th in homers and 83rd in RBI.
  • Michael Brantley is batting .290 to lead Houston this season.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .191 this season with a team-high four home runs and 13 RBI.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Astros

L 8-7

Away

4/25/2022

Red Sox

W 6-2

Home

4/26/2022

Red Sox

W 6-5

Home

4/27/2022

Red Sox

L 7-1

Home

4/28/2022

Red Sox

W 1-0

Home

4/29/2022

Astros

-

Home

4/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/2/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/3/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/4/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/24/2022

Blue Jays

W 8-7

Home

4/25/2022

Rangers

L 6-2

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
29
2022

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

