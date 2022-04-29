How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 4/29/2022

Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Santiago Espinal will square off against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman on Friday at 7:07 PM ET, at Rogers Centre.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .245 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

The Blue Jays are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.0 runs per game (80 total).

The Blue Jays rank 19th in the league with a .304 on-base percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of just .204 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Astros have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 68 (3.6 per game).

The Astros have an OBP of .279 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. paces the Blue Jays with five home runs and 13 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .309.

Including all major league hitters, Guerrero ranks 24th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .288 with five doubles, four home runs and four walks.

Springer ranks 14th in homers in MLB and 44th in RBI.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .274 with five doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Espinal has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .262.

Astros Impact Players

Bregman has been key for Houston with 16 hits, an OBP of .364 plus a slugging percentage of .438.

Among all hitters in the majors, Bregman's home run total is 34th and his RBI tally is 21st.

Yordan Alvarez's four home runs are most among Houston batters. He's driven in eight runs this season while slugging .510.

Among all MLB batters, Alvarez is 14th in homers and 83rd in RBI.

Michael Brantley is batting .290 to lead Houston this season.

Kyle Tucker is batting .191 this season with a team-high four home runs and 13 RBI.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Astros L 8-7 Away 4/25/2022 Red Sox W 6-2 Home 4/26/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox L 7-1 Home 4/28/2022 Red Sox W 1-0 Home 4/29/2022 Astros - Home 4/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/1/2022 Astros - Home 5/2/2022 Yankees - Home 5/3/2022 Yankees - Home 5/4/2022 Yankees - Home

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home 4/25/2022 Rangers L 6-2 Away 4/26/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 4/27/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 4/28/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays - Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/2/2022 Mariners - Home 5/3/2022 Mariners - Home 5/4/2022 Mariners - Home

