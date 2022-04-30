Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros square off on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alex Bregman have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Saturday, April 30, 2022 Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Blue Jays' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 87, 4.1 per game.

The Blue Jays' .309 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.

The Astros have a team batting average of .213 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Astros have scored 79 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Astros have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.291).

Blue Jays Impact Players

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with six home runs and 16 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .301.

Among all hitters in MLB, Guerrero ranks third in homers and sixth in RBI.

George Springer has five doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .286.

Springer ranks 18th in homers and 58th in RBI in the big leagues.

Gurriel is hitting .276 with five doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Santiago Espinal has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .273.

Astros Impact Players

Bregman has been key for Houston with 17 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .471.

In all of baseball, Bregman is 18th in homers and 21st in RBI.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in home runs with five while driving in 11 runs and slugging .582.

Alvarez ranks ninth among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 41st in RBI.

Jeremy Pena is slashing .235/.321/.485 this season for the Astros.

Kyle Tucker leads Houston in runs batted in with 15 while batting .208 with four homers.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Red Sox W 6-2 Home 4/26/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox L 7-1 Home 4/28/2022 Red Sox W 1-0 Home 4/29/2022 Astros L 11-7 Home 4/30/2022 Astros - Home 5/1/2022 Astros - Home 5/2/2022 Yankees - Home 5/3/2022 Yankees - Home 5/4/2022 Yankees - Home 5/5/2022 Guardians - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/25/2022 Rangers L 6-2 Away 4/26/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 4/27/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 4/28/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays W 11-7 Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/2/2022 Mariners - Home 5/3/2022 Mariners - Home 5/4/2022 Mariners - Home 5/5/2022 Tigers - Home

