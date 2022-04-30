Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 28, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) and right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrate the win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros square off on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alex Bregman have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 87, 4.1 per game.
  • The Blue Jays' .309 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Astros have a team batting average of .213 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Astros have scored 79 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Astros have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.291).

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with six home runs and 16 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .301.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Guerrero ranks third in homers and sixth in RBI.
  • George Springer has five doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .286.
  • Springer ranks 18th in homers and 58th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Gurriel is hitting .276 with five doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Santiago Espinal has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .273.

Astros Impact Players

  • Bregman has been key for Houston with 17 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .471.
  • In all of baseball, Bregman is 18th in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in home runs with five while driving in 11 runs and slugging .582.
  • Alvarez ranks ninth among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 41st in RBI.
  • Jeremy Pena is slashing .235/.321/.485 this season for the Astros.
  • Kyle Tucker leads Houston in runs batted in with 15 while batting .208 with four homers.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Red Sox

W 6-2

Home

4/26/2022

Red Sox

W 6-5

Home

4/27/2022

Red Sox

L 7-1

Home

4/28/2022

Red Sox

W 1-0

Home

4/29/2022

Astros

L 11-7

Home

4/30/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/2/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/3/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/4/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/5/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/25/2022

Rangers

L 6-2

Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

W 11-7

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
