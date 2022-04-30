Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros square off on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Alex Bregman have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.
Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats
- The Blue Jays' .250 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The Blue Jays rank 11th in runs scored with 87, 4.1 per game.
- The Blue Jays' .309 on-base percentage ranks 15th in the league.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .213 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- The Astros have scored 79 runs (4.0 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Astros have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.291).
Blue Jays Impact Players
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with six home runs and 16 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .301.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Guerrero ranks third in homers and sixth in RBI.
- George Springer has five doubles, four home runs and five walks while hitting .286.
- Springer ranks 18th in homers and 58th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Gurriel is hitting .276 with five doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Santiago Espinal has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .273.
Astros Impact Players
- Bregman has been key for Houston with 17 hits, an OBP of .373 plus a slugging percentage of .471.
- In all of baseball, Bregman is 18th in homers and 21st in RBI.
- Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in home runs with five while driving in 11 runs and slugging .582.
- Alvarez ranks ninth among all batters in the big leagues in homers, and 41st in RBI.
- Jeremy Pena is slashing .235/.321/.485 this season for the Astros.
- Kyle Tucker leads Houston in runs batted in with 15 while batting .208 with four homers.
Blue Jays and Astros Schedules
Blue Jays
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/25/2022
Red Sox
W 6-2
Home
4/26/2022
Red Sox
W 6-5
Home
4/27/2022
Red Sox
L 7-1
Home
4/28/2022
Red Sox
W 1-0
Home
4/29/2022
Astros
L 11-7
Home
4/30/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/1/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/2/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/3/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/4/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/5/2022
Guardians
-
Away
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/25/2022
Rangers
L 6-2
Away
4/26/2022
Rangers
W 5-1
Away
4/27/2022
Rangers
W 4-3
Away
4/28/2022
Rangers
W 3-2
Away
4/29/2022
Blue Jays
W 11-7
Away
4/30/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/1/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
5/2/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/3/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/4/2022
Mariners
-
Home
5/5/2022
Tigers
-
Home
How To Watch
April
30
2022
Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays
TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
3:07
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
