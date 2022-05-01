How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

  • The Blue Jays have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.248).
  • The Blue Jays are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (89 total).
  • The Blue Jays are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.
  • The Astros have a team batting average of .214 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Astros have scored 80 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Astros have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

  • Springer has a team-best batting average of .300, while pacing the Blue Jays in long balls with six.
  • Springer's home runs rank him third in MLB, and he is 34th in RBI.
  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with six home runs and 16 runs batted in.
  • Guerrero ranks third in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .288 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Santiago Espinal has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .261.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in home runs this season with six while driving in 12 runs.
  • Alvarez's home run total puts him third in the majors, and he ranks 34th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .233 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.
  • Bregman is currently 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Jeremy Pena is slashing .222/.305/.458 this season for the Astros.
  • Kyle Tucker is a key run producer for Houston with a .224 average, four homers and 15 RBI.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Red Sox

W 6-5

Home

4/27/2022

Red Sox

L 7-1

Home

4/28/2022

Red Sox

W 1-0

Home

4/29/2022

Astros

L 11-7

Home

4/30/2022

Astros

W 2-1

Home

5/1/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/2/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/3/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/4/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/5/2022

Guardians

-

Away

5/6/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/26/2022

Rangers

W 5-1

Away

4/27/2022

Rangers

W 4-3

Away

4/28/2022

Rangers

W 3-2

Away

4/29/2022

Blue Jays

W 11-7

Away

4/30/2022

Blue Jays

L 2-1

Away

5/1/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

5/2/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/3/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/4/2022

Mariners

-

Home

5/5/2022

Tigers

-

Home

5/6/2022

Tigers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Houston Astros at Toronto Blue Jays

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
1:37
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) asks for an appeal after being ruled out at home plate against the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 7-6 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) asks for an appeal after being ruled out at home plate against the San Diego Padres during the tenth inning at PNC Park. Pittsburgh won 7-6 in ten innings. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
USATSI_18181560
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Blue Jays

By Ben Macaluso8 minutes ago
USATSI_18182743
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Marlins

By Ben Macaluso8 minutes ago
Galatasaray
Turkish Süper Lig

How to Watch Galatasaray vs Sivasspor

By Justin Carter18 minutes ago
USATSI_18183296
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Orioles

By Ben Macaluso38 minutes ago
USATSI_18132942
American 7s Football League

How to Watch American 7s Football League: Baltimore Gators at Old Bridge Hawks

By Ben Macaluso38 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy