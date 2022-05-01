How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Streaming & TV | 5/1/2022

Apr 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-USA TODAY Sports

Framber Valdez will take the mound for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays and George Springer on Sunday at 1:37 PM ET.

Blue Jays vs. Astros Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, May 1, 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Blue Jays vs. Astros Batting Stats

The Blue Jays have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.248).

The Blue Jays are the 12th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (89 total).

The Blue Jays are 15th in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Astros have a team batting average of .214 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

The Astros have scored 80 runs (3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .290 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Blue Jays Impact Players

Springer has a team-best batting average of .300, while pacing the Blue Jays in long balls with six.

Springer's home runs rank him third in MLB, and he is 34th in RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with six home runs and 16 runs batted in.

Guerrero ranks third in homers and sixth in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .288 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Santiago Espinal has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .261.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in home runs this season with six while driving in 12 runs.

Alvarez's home run total puts him third in the majors, and he ranks 34th in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .233 with an OBP of .352 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Bregman is currently 21st in home runs and 23rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Jeremy Pena is slashing .222/.305/.458 this season for the Astros.

Kyle Tucker is a key run producer for Houston with a .224 average, four homers and 15 RBI.

Blue Jays and Astros Schedules

Blue Jays

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Red Sox W 6-5 Home 4/27/2022 Red Sox L 7-1 Home 4/28/2022 Red Sox W 1-0 Home 4/29/2022 Astros L 11-7 Home 4/30/2022 Astros W 2-1 Home 5/1/2022 Astros - Home 5/2/2022 Yankees - Home 5/3/2022 Yankees - Home 5/4/2022 Yankees - Home 5/5/2022 Guardians - Away 5/6/2022 Guardians - Away

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/26/2022 Rangers W 5-1 Away 4/27/2022 Rangers W 4-3 Away 4/28/2022 Rangers W 3-2 Away 4/29/2022 Blue Jays W 11-7 Away 4/30/2022 Blue Jays L 2-1 Away 5/1/2022 Blue Jays - Away 5/2/2022 Mariners - Home 5/3/2022 Mariners - Home 5/4/2022 Mariners - Home 5/5/2022 Tigers - Home 5/6/2022 Tigers - Home

