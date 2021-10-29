How to Watch World Series Game 3: Astros vs. Braves

Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    How to Watch World Series Game 3: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With the World Series tied 1-1, Game 3 is pivotal for the Astros and Braves. This marks the first game in Atlanta.
    It's kind of ironic that Game 2 of this World Series showed us just how evenly matched these two are. 

    If you looked at the box score, it looked like the Houstons Astros dominated with a 7-2 win. You'd certainly be right, as they ran away with the game from the early innings. But Game 2 was nearly the reciprocal of Game 1, as the Atlanta Braves ran away with it early, winning 6-2. 

    Even though their last outing wasn't very competitive, the Braves have to be happy that they split the first two in Houston before this series shifts to Atlanta for three games. The Astros have to feel great as well since they got an unexpectedly strong start from José Urquidy.

    How to Watch Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 29, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Game 3 will feature a very different dynamic, as two rookie pitchers will be starting. That hasn't happened since the 2006 World Series between St. Louis and Detroit. First off for the Astros, they will be starting Luis García, who really has had a tale of two postseasons. He's pitched 9.1 innings with 10 runs allowed overall this postseason. 

    But in his first two games against the White Sox and Red Sox, he pitched 3.2 innings giving up 10 runs. In his most recent postseason start against Boston, he went 5.2 innings, giving up no runs against an impressive Red Sox lineup. 

    Ian Anderson will pitch for the Braves, and both of his postseason starts have come against the Dodgers. The Braves won both of those games, as he's gone 12 innings, only giving up three runs. 

    Neither of the previos games have been close, but this series is dead even and harder and harder to predict. Who will break this series tie? 

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    USATSI_17041678
