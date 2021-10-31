Skip to main content
    How to Watch World Series Game 5: Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Atlanta is on the cusp of its first World Series title since 1995. The Astros look to extend the series and deliver the Braves their first loss at home in this postseason.
    Author:

    The Braves are one win away from claiming their first World Series since 1995. It would be their second title since the team moved to Atlanta. They won it in 1957 when they were in Milwaukee and in 1914 when they played in Boston. 

    For most of Game 4, a 3-1 series lead didn't seem remotely possible. It felt like the Astros were going to tie this series up. That's because potential Hall of Famer Zack Greinke was his usual dominant self, and the Braves didn't score a run until the sixth inning. 

    How to Watch Houston Astros at Atlanta Braves Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

    TV: FOX

    Live stream Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    These two teams are very evenly matched, and it's eerie how similar each game has turned out so far. The Braves won Game 1 early and dominantly by a score of 6-2. 

    The Astros won Game 2 early and dominantly by a score of 7-2. The Braves won Game 3 by a score of 2-0 behind a near no-hit performance by rookie Ian Anderson and a strong bullpen. The Astros were leading Game 4 by a score of 2-0 most of the way, dominating the Braves lineup. 

    That all changed in the seventh inning when Dansby Swanson hit a tying blast. Right after that, pinch hitter Jorge Soler hit the go-ahead home run. He already hit a home run in the very first at-bat of this World Series. It was just his 11th pinch-hit opportunity, and he acted like he'd been doing it forever. 

    The Astros will try to get back in this series by trotting out their Game 1 starter Framber Valdez. It'd be best for him to forget that start, as he gave up eight hits (two home runs) and a total of five runs in just two innings. 

    Despite that, Valdez is more than capable of getting the Astros to extend this series back to Houston. He had a similarly poor performance against the Red Sox in the ALCS only to come back and dominate them in his second start of that series. 

    The Astros bigger problem is getting their stars going. Sure José Altuve hit a home run in Game 4, but Carlos Correa is 2-for-14 and Alex Bregman is 1-for-14 in this World Series. 

    The Astros have all the pieces to mount a comeback, but the Braves have every motivation to stay undefeated at home in these playoffs and not play any November games. This World Series is turning out to be spooky good. 

    How To Watch

    October
    31
    2021

    Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:15
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
