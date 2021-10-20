How to Watch Astros vs. Red Sox

    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch ALCS Game 5: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Red Sox and Astros play for the final time in Boston in this ALCS, both trying to earn a 3-2 series lead.
    Author:

    Both the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves were leading for most of their respective Championship League games on Tuesday. Then the Dodgers and Astros tied it up in the eighth, and both teams went on to win make the series interesting.  

    How to Watch Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox:

    Game Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Game Time: 5:08 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Red Sox were leading 2-1 in Game 4 from the first to the eighth inning. Just looking at the 9-2 final score of the Astros and Red Sox game, you'd never know it was an incredibly close game. 

    Nathan Eovaldi came into the game in the ninth and threw a pitch that appeared to be a strike and would have gotten the Red Sox out of a jam with the game still tied at two. 

    Instead, the pitch was called a ball, and Jason Castro took advantage. The catcher went on to hit a single that not only broke the tie but opened the floodgates to tie this ALCS 2-2. 

    The biggest key for the Astros getting back in this series was limiting Boston to five hits after its offense exploded in Games 2 and 3. Even Kiké Hernández, who is hitting .500 in the playoffs with five homers, went 1-5 in Game 4. 

    The Astros will try to replicate that in Game 5 by starting Framber Valdez who will be squaring off against Chris Sale in a rematch of the Game 1 starters. 

    Both only pitched 2.2 innings in that game where both teams used eight pitchers, and the Astros won 5-4 late. Both starting pitchers will need to go deeper in this game, and whomever does that for their team will likely take the 3-2 series lead. 

    How To Watch

    October
    20
    2021

    Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox

    TV CHANNEL: FS1
    Time
    5:08
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
