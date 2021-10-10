The Astros look to sweep the ALDS against the White Sox on the road at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Astros head to Chicago on Sunday with a two-game lead in the ALDS, but the White Sox could benefit from their return home. Chicago went 53–28 at Guaranteed Rate Field and 40–41 on the road this season.

How to Watch: Astros vs. White Sox

Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

Game Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu and Luis Robert are all getting hits for the White Sox, but the team has not strung them together against stifling Astros pitching.

White Sox pitchers have not been able to match this Astros rotation yet, as Chicago was outscored 15–5 in the first two games. On Sunday, the White Sox will look to flip that script with a boost from a crowd that has not seen a playoff game on its home field since 2008.

Chicago will start Dylan Cease, who is 6–2 with a 3.18 ERA at home this season. He had 226 strikeouts in the regular season, the seventh-most in MLB and only 22 off league leader Robbie Ray of the Blue Jays.

The Astros will counter with Luis García, who is 11-8 with a 3.38 ERA this season. Will the raucous road atmosphere get to the rookie pitcher or can the Astros secure the sweep?