    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch ALDS Game 3: Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Astros look to sweep the ALDS against the White Sox on the road at Guaranteed Rate Field.
    Author:

    The Astros head to Chicago on Sunday with a two-game lead in the ALDS, but the White Sox could benefit from their return home. Chicago went 53–28 at Guaranteed Rate Field and 40–41 on the road this season.

    How to Watch: Astros vs. White Sox

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 8:07 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream Astros vs. White Sox on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Tim Anderson, Jose Abreu and Luis Robert are all getting hits for the White Sox, but the team has not strung them together against stifling Astros pitching.

    White Sox pitchers have not been able to match this Astros rotation yet, as Chicago was outscored 15–5 in the first two games. On Sunday, the White Sox will look to flip that script with a boost from a crowd that has not seen a playoff game on its home field since 2008.

    Chicago will start Dylan Cease, who is 6–2 with a 3.18 ERA at home this season. He had 226 strikeouts in the regular season, the seventh-most in MLB and only 22 off league leader Robbie Ray of the Blue Jays.

    The Astros will counter with Luis García, who is 11-8 with a 3.38 ERA this season. Will the raucous road atmosphere get to the rookie pitcher or can the Astros secure the sweep?

    How To Watch

    October
    10
    2021

    Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox

    TV CHANNEL: FS1
    Time
    8:07
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
    MLB

    How to Watch Astros vs. White Sox

    23 seconds ago
    Oklahoma City Thunder Tre Mann
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder vs. Bucks

    30 minutes ago
    Lionel Messi
    Soccer

    How to Watch Argentina vs. Uruguay

    40 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Soccer

    How to Watch Mexico vs. Honduras

    1 hour ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the football as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett (57) pulls his jersey during the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Indianapolis Colts: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/11/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) avoids a tackle by Houston Texans strong safety Justin Reid (20) in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals running back Chase Edmonds (2) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) scores a touchdown against Carolina Panthers defensive back Sean Chandler (34) in the first quarter at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    2 hours ago
    Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) and defensive end Christian Covington (95) react after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Los Angeles Chargers vs. Cleveland Browns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy