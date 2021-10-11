How to Watch Astros at White Sox

The Astros and White Sox are set to face off in Game 4 of the ALDS with Houston leading the current series 2-1.

The Astros and White Sox came into their ALDS series against each other knowing that it was going to be a battle. Even with that knowledge, the Astros were able to quickly take the first two games of the series. However, the White Sox were able to bounce back and keep their season alive with a huge Game 3 victory.

Now, the two teams are set to play Game 4 and the White Sox once again must win in order to keep their season alive.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox:

Game Date: Oct. 12, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

In the last game of this series, the White Sox were able to survive with a 12-6 win over the Astros. Chicago was led by Leury Garcia, who hit a home run and drove in four RBI's. On the other side of the diamond, the Astros saw Kyle Tucker hit a home run and drive in four RBI's in the loss.

Looking ahead to this matchup, it will be interesting to see what unfolds. The White Sox and Astros are extremely evenly matched.

With a potentially series-ending game on the line, the Astros are scheduled to start Lance McCullers on the mound. He recorded a 13-5 record during the regular season to go along with a 3.16 ERA.

For the White Sox, Carlos Rodon was ready to get the start with the goal of keeping their season alive. Rodon went 13-5 during the regular season and compiled a 2.37 ERA.

Note: Today's scheduled Game 4 between the Astros and White Sox has been postponed until Tuesday, at 1 p.m. ET, due to inclement weather.