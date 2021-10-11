How to Watch Astros at White Sox

    • October 11, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Astros and White Sox are set to face off in Game 4 of the ALDS with Houston leading the current series 2-1.
    Author:

    The Astros and White Sox came into their ALDS series against each other knowing that it was going to be a battle. Even with that knowledge, the Astros were able to quickly take the first two games of the series. However, the White Sox were able to bounce back and keep their season alive with a huge Game 3 victory.

    Now, the two teams are set to play Game 4 and the White Sox once again must win in order to keep their season alive.

    How to Watch Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox:

    Game Date: Oct. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

    You can live stream the Astros at White Sox game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In the last game of this series, the White Sox were able to survive with a 12-6 win over the Astros. Chicago was led by Leury Garcia, who hit a home run and drove in four RBI's. On the other side of the diamond, the Astros saw Kyle Tucker hit a home run and drive in four RBI's in the loss.

    Looking ahead to this matchup, it will be interesting to see what unfolds. The White Sox and Astros are extremely evenly matched. 

    With a potentially series-ending game on the line, the Astros are scheduled to start Lance McCullers on the mound. He recorded a 13-5 record during the regular season to go along with a 3.16 ERA.

    For the White Sox, Carlos Rodon was ready to get the start with the goal of keeping their season alive. Rodon went 13-5 during the regular season and compiled a 2.37 ERA.

    Note: Today's scheduled Game 4 between the Astros and White Sox has been postponed until Tuesday, at 1 p.m. ET, due to inclement weather.

    How To Watch

    October
    12
    2021

    Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16933033
    MLB

    How to Watch Astros at White Sox

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925681
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open ATP 3rd Round, WTA 3rd Round

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_13610099
    Soccer

    How to Watch Forge FC vs. Valour FC

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16437136
    Soccer

    How to Watch Macedonia vs Germany

    37 minutes ago
    USATSI_10918516
    Soccer

    How to Watch Slovenia vs. Russia in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_10860112 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Estonia vs. Wales in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_10954021
    Soccer

    How to Watch Croatia vs. Slovakia

    42 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    Soccer

    How to Watch Armenia at Romania in FIFA World Cup Qualifying

    42 minutes ago
    USATSI_16181580
    Soccer

    How to Watch Liechtenstein at Iceland in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy