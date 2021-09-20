September 20, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Astros are closing in on the AL West crown as they start a four-game set against the Angels.
Author:

The Astros have a firm grasp on the AL West lead as they enter Monday's series opener against the Angels.

Houston (88-61) leads second-place Oakland by six games in the division and could get closer to claiming the division title with a strong series this week in Los Angeles.

How to Watch Astros vs. Angels:

Game Date: Sept. 20, 2021

Game Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

You can stream the Astros vs. Angels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Angels (72-77) are the Astros' only remaining opponent with a losing record. After facing Los Angeles, the fourth-place team in the AL West, Houston plays two three-game series against Oakland (82-67) and a three-game series against the American League-leading Rays (92-58) to close out the season.

Houston enters the series with a 10-5 record against the Angels so far this season, including a 2-1 series win when the teams met earlier this month.

The Astros will start pitcher Framber Valdez in Monday's series opener. He is 10-5 with a 3.26 ERA. Jaime Barría will get the nod for the Angels on the mound. He has a 2-3 record with a 4.93 ERA in 11 games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
