September 22, 2021
How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Astros are firing on all cylinders and look to get even closer to the AL West division title when they take on the Los Angeles Angels in Game 2.
The Astros have a seven game lead in the AL West after dominating the Angels on Monday. The Astros scored eight runs in the final two frames to put an exclamation point on their win and show why they are the best team in the AL West.

How to Watch Astros vs. Angels:

Game Date: Sept. 21, 2021

Game Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

You can stream the Astros vs. Angels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While Marwin González's grand slam late in the game was impressive, the Astros rotation has been their backbone.

The Astros are starting José Urquidy for Game 2. He got the win in Game 4 of the 2019 World Series against the Nationals in what was his rookie season. He hasn't looked back since. This year he has a 7-3 record with a 3.38 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP in 90.2 innings. 

The Angels will start Packy Naughton, who only has 16.2 innings under his belt. The Astros magic number has a great chance of getting even smaller tonight. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

September
21
2021

Houston Astros vs. Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
9:38
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
