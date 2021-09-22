How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

With the Astros pushing for better playoff positioning, they will take on the Angels in an intriguing Wednesday night matchup.

The Astros have been pulling away from the pack in the AL West race in recent weeks, boasting an 8-2 record in their last 10 games. As they continue to make their push towards the top of the American League, they will take on the Angels in an intriguing matchup Wednesday night.

How to Watch Astros at Angels:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

In the first two games of this series, the Astros were able to take home wins by final scores of 10-0 and 10-5, respectively.

Yesterday, Houston was led by Kyle Tucker, who hit his 27th home run of the season to go along with three RBIs. The Angels were led by outfielder Phil Gosselin who hit a home run and drove in three runs.

While the Angels may not be a playoff team this season, they are loaded with talent, and the future is bright. The Astros have their work cut out for them in this one.

With the Astros looking to pull away even further in the AL West, Luis Garcia (11-7, 3.37 ERA) will get the start. The Angels will give the starting nod to Janson Junk (0-1, 2.25 ERA).

