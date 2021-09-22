September 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Astros pushing for better playoff positioning, they will take on the Angels in an intriguing Wednesday night matchup.
Author:

The Astros have been pulling away from the pack in the AL West race in recent weeks, boasting an 8-2 record in their last 10 games. As they continue to make their push towards the top of the American League, they will take on the Angels in an intriguing matchup Wednesday night.

How to Watch Astros at Angels:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

You can live stream Astros at Angels game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the first two games of this series, the Astros were able to take home wins by final scores of 10-0 and 10-5, respectively. 

Yesterday, Houston was led by Kyle Tucker, who hit his 27th home run of the season to go along with three RBIs. The Angels were led by outfielder Phil Gosselin who hit a home run and drove in three runs.

While the Angels may not be a playoff team this season, they are loaded with talent, and the future is bright. The Astros have their work cut out for them in this one.

With the Astros looking to pull away even further in the AL West, Luis Garcia (11-7, 3.37 ERA) will get the start. The Angels will give the starting nod to Janson Junk (0-1, 2.25 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
22
2021

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Southwest
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16803118
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

USATSI_16802909
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Athletics

Minnesota Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Nebraska at Northwestern in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Wisconsin Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Colorado at Washington State in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Volleyball Fans
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Ole Miss at Auburn in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Florida Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Syracuse at Boston College in NCAA Women's Volleyball

Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Georgia at South Carolina in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_14786247
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC at New York Red Bulls

Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/23/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy