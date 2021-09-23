How to Watch Astros vs. Angeles

The Astros look to chase down the No. 1 seed in the American League as the Angels stand in their way.

The four-game series between the Angels and the Astros comes to a close Thursday as Los Angeles tries to get its first win.

The Angels are currently on a six-game losing streak and are looking to get back on the right track. On the mound for them is Alex Cobb, who has only allowed three home runs this season. During the previous three games, Houston scored an average of nine runs per outing, so Cobb could be the answer to cooling them down.

With Mike Trout still out dealing with a calf injury, the Angels will have to continue to look for offensive production elsewhere. During the series, Los Angeles is batting .214 as a team with a minus-19 run differential.

For the Astros, it’s been a different story. Houston is 2 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays to sit on top of the American League as the season winds down. In large part, that’s been because of their offense.

The Astros are first in the league in opposing ERA as the lone team to get to five. In their last 10 games, those runs jump to eight per outing. Yordan Álvarez, who has hit 31 home runs this year, is most likely out for this game, but Houston has managed to cover his production.

Lance McCullers is getting the start on the defensive side and has allowed 15 hits versus the Angels all season.

