How to Watch Astros vs. A's

September 25, 2021
How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Athletics looks to keep their fading playoff hopes alive Saturday when they host the division-leading Astros.
The Athletics trounced Houston 14-2 Friday night to keep their fading playoffs hopes alive, but they must continue to win to even have a chance at a postseason berth.

Oakland sits four games back of the Yankees for the second American League wild card, but the Mariners and Blue Jays remain ahead of them in the standings.

How to Watch: Astros at A's

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest (Alternate)

Live stream the Astros at A's game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Athletics bounced back from a four-game sweep by the Mariners with the win Friday. They have just eight games left to make up ground in the standings before the end of the regular season.

The Astros will look to knock the Athletics out of the playoffs while also wrapping up the second seed in the AL. They trail the Rays by four games for the top spot in the league but lead the White Sox by four for the second spot. The second seed would give them home-field advantage against the White Sox in the first round of the playoffs.

Houston will send Framber Valdez to the mound Saturday. He has won three of his last four starts. He also won in his only start against the Athletics this year.

Oakland turns to starting pitcher Sean Manaea in hopes of getting another win and inching closer to the second wild card. Oakland has lost five of his last seven starts and looks to turn that trend around on Saturday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

