How to Watch Astros at Athletics

The Astros head to Oakland Friday to kick off a high-stakes divisional series against the Athletics.

Since 2017, the only two teams to win the American League West are the Astros and Athletics. Last season, Oakland won the division, ending Houston’s streak at three consecutive titles.

While the Astros are at the top of the division this season, they need a few more wins to clinch a postseason berth, wins they will look to take from the Athletics this weekend.

How to Watch Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

The Astros are 91-61 and at the top of the AL West standings. Winners of eight of their last 10 games, they seem to be hitting their stride as they head into the postseason.

While Houston is just a few wins away from clinching a spot in the playoffs, Oakland is trending in the wrong direction. They would need to win most of the rest of their games and would need a string of losses by the Yankees or Red Sox to have a chance at a postseason berth.

The Athletics have split their last ten games, winning just half of those contests. At 82-71, they are third in the AL West, sitting at 9.5 games back of the Astros and 2.0 games behind the Seattle Mariners.

After this series, Oakland and Houston will have one final three-game series against each other next weekend to close out the regular season.

