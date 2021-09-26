The Athletics looks for a sweep of the division-leading Astros to keep their playoff hopes alive on Sunday.

The Athletics came into their series with the Astros on a four-game losing streak and desperate for wins. They have responded by winning the first two games and look for the three-game sweep of the Astros on Sunday.

How to Watch Astros at Athletics:

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

Live stream the Astros at Athletics game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The A's are still four games back of the Yankees and Red Sox for the wild-card spots and need to continue to win to keep their hopes alive. Their chances are decreasing day by day, but if they can keep winning it keeps pressure on the teams ahead of them.

The Astros, at this point, are just trying to stay healthy as they get ready for their opening-round series with the White Sox. They also would love nothing better than effectively knock the A's out of the playoffs.

Houston will go with Jake Odorizzi on the mound looking to avoid the sweep. The Astros have won four of his last five starts. This will be Ordoizzi's first start against the rival A's this year.

Oakland will counter with Paul Blackburn in hopes of sweeping Houston. Blackburn has started just seven games this year for the A's and has only made it to the sixth inning in only two of those starts.

These two teams wrap up their series on Sunday but will play again in the last three games of the season.

Regional restrictions may apply.