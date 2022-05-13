How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Houston Astros on Friday at Nationals Park against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Astros are 23rd in MLB with a .224 batting average.
  • The Astros are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (131 total).
  • The Astros rank 17th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.
  • The Nationals have scored 136 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 10 home runs.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and 26th in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 20 runs batted in.
  • Bregman is 33rd in home runs and 21st in RBI so far this year.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .255 with five doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.
  • Jeremy Pena has posted a team-high batting average of .276 while leading the Astros in runs batted in with a mark of 20.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 21 while batting .345, which is also best on the team.
  • Bell's home run total places him 57th in the majors, and he is 17th in RBI.
  • Soto leads Washington in home runs with eight while driving in 11 runs and slugging .504.
  • Soto ranks eighth in homers and 120th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Maikel Franco has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.298/.390.
  • Yadiel Hernandez has 28 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .506 this season.

Astros and Nationals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Tigers

W 3-2

Home

5/8/2022

Tigers

W 5-0

Home

5/10/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

W 11-3

Away

5/12/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Away

5/13/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/14/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Angels

W 7-3

Away

5/8/2022

Angels

L 5-4

Away

5/10/2022

Mets

L 4-2

Home

5/11/2022

Mets

W 8-3

Home

5/12/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

5/13/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/14/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/18/2022

Marlins

-

Away

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
