How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

May 7, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) celebrates with first baseman Josh Bell (19) after hitting a two run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Framber Valdez gets the start for the Houston Astros on Friday at Nationals Park against Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Astros vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Astros are 23rd in MLB with a .224 batting average.

The Astros are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.1 runs per game (131 total).

The Astros rank 17th in baseball with a .306 on-base percentage.

The Nationals' .251 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking fifth in MLB.

The Nationals have scored 136 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 10 home runs.

Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez ranks second in home runs and 26th in RBI.

Alex Bregman has driven in the most runs for the Astros with 20 runs batted in.

Bregman is 33rd in home runs and 21st in RBI so far this year.

Kyle Tucker is batting .255 with five doubles, five home runs and 19 walks.

Jeremy Pena has posted a team-high batting average of .276 while leading the Astros in runs batted in with a mark of 20.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 21 while batting .345, which is also best on the team.

Bell's home run total places him 57th in the majors, and he is 17th in RBI.

Soto leads Washington in home runs with eight while driving in 11 runs and slugging .504.

Soto ranks eighth in homers and 120th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Maikel Franco has 33 hits this season and a slash line of .268/.298/.390.

Yadiel Hernandez has 28 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .506 this season.

Astros and Nationals Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Tigers W 3-2 Home 5/8/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 5/10/2022 Twins W 5-0 Away 5/11/2022 Twins W 11-3 Away 5/12/2022 Twins W 5-0 Away 5/13/2022 Nationals - Away 5/14/2022 Nationals - Away 5/15/2022 Nationals - Away 5/16/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/17/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/18/2022 Red Sox - Away

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Angels W 7-3 Away 5/8/2022 Angels L 5-4 Away 5/10/2022 Mets L 4-2 Home 5/11/2022 Mets W 8-3 Home 5/12/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 5/13/2022 Astros - Home 5/14/2022 Astros - Home 5/15/2022 Astros - Home 5/16/2022 Marlins - Away 5/17/2022 Marlins - Away 5/18/2022 Marlins - Away

Regional restrictions apply.