Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Washington Nationals and projected starter Erick Fedde on Saturday at Nationals Park.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Astros are 25th in the league with a .223 batting average.

The Astros rank 14th in runs scored with 137, 4.2 per game.

The Astros' .305 on-base percentage ranks 18th in baseball.

The Nationals rank fifth in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

The Nationals rank 14th in the league with 137 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the squad with a batting average of .280, and leads the Astros in home runs, with 11 and runs batted in with 21.

Of all hitters in the majors, Alvarez's home runs rank him second, and his RBI tally places him 20th.

Alex Bregman has put up 21 runs batted in to lead his team.

Bregman is 34th in home runs and 20th in RBI in the big leagues.

Kyle Tucker has five doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while batting .248.

Jeremy Pena is batting .276 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.342) and runs batted in (21) this season while also slugging four homers.

Bell is 57th in home runs and 20th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Juan Soto is slugging .500 this season, with a team-best eight homers while driving in 11 runs.

Among all major league hitters, Soto ranks eighth in homers and 133rd in RBI.

Maikel Franco is slashing .268/.296/.386 this season for the Nationals.

Yadiel Hernandez has 28 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .500 this season.

Astros and Nationals Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Tigers W 5-0 Home 5/10/2022 Twins W 5-0 Away 5/11/2022 Twins W 11-3 Away 5/12/2022 Twins W 5-0 Away 5/13/2022 Nationals W 6-1 Away 5/14/2022 Nationals - Away 5/15/2022 Nationals - Away 5/16/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/17/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/18/2022 Red Sox - Away 5/19/2022 Rangers - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Angels L 5-4 Away 5/10/2022 Mets L 4-2 Home 5/11/2022 Mets W 8-3 Home 5/12/2022 Mets L 4-1 Home 5/13/2022 Astros L 6-1 Home 5/14/2022 Astros - Home 5/15/2022 Astros - Home 5/16/2022 Marlins - Away 5/17/2022 Marlins - Away 5/18/2022 Marlins - Away 5/20/2022 Brewers - Away

