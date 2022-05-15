How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros square off against Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.
Astros vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 15, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Astros vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Astros' .226 batting average ranks 24th in the league.
- The Astros rank 12th in runs scored with 143, 4.2 per game.
- The Astros' .308 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
- The Nationals rank third in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
- The Nationals have scored 150 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez has managed a team-leading 11 home runs and has driven in 21 runs.
- Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 22nd.
- Bregman has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 21 runs batted in.
- Bregman ranks 41st in home runs and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Kyle Tucker is hitting .254 with six doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
- Jeremy Pena is batting .276 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Juan Soto leads Washington with eight home runs this season. He's batting .260 with 11 RBI.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Soto ranks 12th in homers and 139th in RBI.
- Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.336) and runs batted in (21) this season while also slugging four homers.
- Bell ranks 60th in home runs and 22nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Maikel Franco leads Washington in RBI with 21 while batting .273 with three home runs.
- Yadiel Hernandez is batting .337 with an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .528 this season.
Astros and Nationals Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Twins
W 5-0
Away
5/11/2022
Twins
W 11-3
Away
5/12/2022
Twins
W 5-0
Away
5/13/2022
Nationals
W 6-1
Away
5/14/2022
Nationals
L 13-6
Away
5/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
5/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/18/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
5/19/2022
Rangers
-
Home
5/20/2022
Rangers
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Mets
L 4-2
Home
5/11/2022
Mets
W 8-3
Home
5/12/2022
Mets
L 4-1
Home
5/13/2022
Astros
L 6-1
Home
5/14/2022
Astros
W 13-6
Home
5/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
5/16/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/17/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/18/2022
Marlins
-
Away
5/20/2022
Brewers
-
Away
5/21/2022
Brewers
-
Away
