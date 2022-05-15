How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros square off against Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Sunday, at 1:35 PM ET.

Astros vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .226 batting average ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Astros rank 12th in runs scored with 143, 4.2 per game.
  • The Astros' .308 on-base percentage ranks 17th in baseball.
  • The Nationals rank third in MLB with a .254 team batting average.
  • The Nationals have scored 150 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez has managed a team-leading 11 home runs and has driven in 21 runs.
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Alvarez's home runs place him second, and his RBI tally places him 22nd.
  • Bregman has capitalized on opportunities as he paces his team with 21 runs batted in.
  • Bregman ranks 41st in home runs and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Kyle Tucker is hitting .254 with six doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.
  • Jeremy Pena is batting .276 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and nine walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Juan Soto leads Washington with eight home runs this season. He's batting .260 with 11 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Soto ranks 12th in homers and 139th in RBI.
  • Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.336) and runs batted in (21) this season while also slugging four homers.
  • Bell ranks 60th in home runs and 22nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Maikel Franco leads Washington in RBI with 21 while batting .273 with three home runs.
  • Yadiel Hernandez is batting .337 with an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .528 this season.

Astros and Nationals Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Away

5/11/2022

Twins

W 11-3

Away

5/12/2022

Twins

W 5-0

Away

5/13/2022

Nationals

W 6-1

Away

5/14/2022

Nationals

L 13-6

Away

5/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

5/19/2022

Rangers

-

Home

5/20/2022

Rangers

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Mets

L 4-2

Home

5/11/2022

Mets

W 8-3

Home

5/12/2022

Mets

L 4-1

Home

5/13/2022

Astros

L 6-1

Home

5/14/2022

Astros

W 13-6

Home

5/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

5/16/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/17/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/18/2022

Marlins

-

Away

5/20/2022

Brewers

-

Away

5/21/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (middle) high fives teammates after hitting a game winning one run single against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Gavin Sheets (32) celebrates with Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) after they score on Sheets' two run home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Nick Crain16 minutes ago
imago1010746806h (1)
IMSA Weathertech Championship Race

How to Watch Lexus Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio

By Kristofer Habbas16 minutes ago
USATSI_17492280 (1)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch the Kia PBA Playoffs Final

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch San Jose State at Air Force in College Baseball

By Adam Childs16 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
May 13, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts after flying out to the wall against the Seattle Mariners during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
May 8, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) celebrates with designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff41 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy