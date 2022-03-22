Skip to main content

How to Watch AT&T Sportsnet Southwest Without Cable

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest is your home for the Rockets and Astros.

Want to watch the Houston Astros as they attempt to get back to the World Series? Or keep up with the Rockets as the season rolls along and young players get a chance to shine on a rebuilding squad? Then make sure you have AT&T Sportsnet Southwest.

Watch the Houston Astros and Houston Rockets on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

While it hasn't been a great time for the Rockets, Jalen Green's development is a fun reason to tune in. Meanwhile, the Astros won't have Carlos Correa anymore, but the team does have Jose Altuve still, which is enough reason to tune in and watch one of baseball's best teams.

How To Watch Astros and Rockets Games Online Without Cable

Locally, you can watch the Astros and Rockets games on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest, which is available on fuboTV.

The Astros have appeared in three World Series since 2017, winning once. The team has four AL West titles over that span.

The Rockets aren't in as good a position as the Astros — in the near term, at least. The team traded star guard James Harden in 2021, kicking off a rebuild. With some high draft picks coming up, the Rockets have some hope down the line.

AT&T SportsNet Southwest also airs coverage of high school and college athletics in the Houston area, plus airs studio shows devoted to local sports, like Rockets All Access and Inside Cougar Athletics.

Watch AT&T SportsNet Southwest (free trial) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

