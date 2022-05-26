Rockies at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Thursday night in MLB action, the Rockies will hit the road to take on the Nationals.

The 2022 MLB season will continue with a good slate of games on the Thursday schedule. Fans won't have to look very hard to find a game to watch. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Rockies hitting the road to take on the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live stream the Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of today's game, the Rockies have gone 20-23. Colorado hasn't had the start it was hoping for, but there is still plenty of time to turn things around. Getting the nod on the mound tonight is German Marquez, who has gone 1-4 with a 6.14 ERA so far this season.

On the other side of the diamond, the Nationals have opened up the season with a 15-30 record. No one expected them to be contenders this season and that has been the case thus far. Patrick Corbin will get the start tonight and has gone 0-7 with a 6.60 ERA.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. Neither of these teams have been impressive this season, but they are relatively evenly matched. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
7:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18345438
NHL

How to Watch Rangers vs. Hurricanes

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 24, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a goal against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period in game four of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) is greeted by catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Phillies at Braves stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Rockies at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Massey1 minute ago
USATSI_16506728
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 2

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
imago1010740374h
LUX Fight League 22 Challenge

How to Watch LUX Fight League 22 Challenge

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
USATSI_17845149
College Baseball

How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament: Clemson vs. Virginia Tech

By Alex Barth1 minute ago
imago1012210659h
College Softball

How to Watch NCAA Tournament, Super Regional: Texas vs Arkansas

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy