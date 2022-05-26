Rockies at Nationals stream: Watch online, TV channel

On Thursday night in MLB action, the Rockies will hit the road to take on the Nationals.

The 2022 MLB season will continue with a good slate of games on the Thursday schedule. Fans won't have to look very hard to find a game to watch. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Rockies hitting the road to take on the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

How to Watch the Colorado Rockies at Washington Nationals Today:

Game Date: May 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Ahead of today's game, the Rockies have gone 20-23. Colorado hasn't had the start it was hoping for, but there is still plenty of time to turn things around. Getting the nod on the mound tonight is German Marquez, who has gone 1-4 with a 6.14 ERA so far this season.

On the other side of the diamond, the Nationals have opened up the season with a 15-30 record. No one expected them to be contenders this season and that has been the case thus far. Patrick Corbin will get the start tonight and has gone 0-7 with a 6.60 ERA.

This should be an entertaining game to watch. Neither of these teams have been impressive this season, but they are relatively evenly matched. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win tonight.

