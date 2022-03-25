How to Watch Marquee Sports Network Without Cable

The Chicago Cubs were founded in 1876 and, since their inception, have had a total of 11 World Series wins. Located on Chicago's North Side, the Cubs have one of, if not the most famous stadiums in the world in Wrigley Field.

Initially, the Cubs were known as the Chicago White Stockings, and they changed names a few times before settling with "Cubs" in 1903.

Before winning the World Series in 2016, the Cubs had not won an NL pennant in 71 years, and they also had not won a World Series in 108 years up to that point.

How To Watch Chicago Cubs Online Without Cable

As one of the first teams in the National League, the Cubs are a cornerstone franchise of Major League Baseball and one of the most famous baseball teams in the country. Fans can watch every game on the Marquee Sports Network.

Though Marquee Sports Network is exclusively a Cubs network, fans can also watch select ACC games. Many of those games air in baseball's offseason. Fans can also watch select Illinois State University football and basketball games.

