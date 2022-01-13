How to Watch AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh Without Cable

Every Penguins and Pirates fan wants the opportunity to watch two of the three biggest sports in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Penguins were founded in 1967. Since their inception, they have won multiple Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference titles.

The Penguins play at PPG Paints Arena, which was formerly known as the Consol Energy Center. Their first home was called Civic Arena, but better known as "The Igloo" by fans.

Since their inception in 1967, the Penguins have been to six Stanley Cup Finals and won five of them.

How To Watch Pirates and Penguins Games Online Without Cable

Locally, you can watch the Penguins and the Pirates games on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available on fuboTV.

The Pittsburgh Pirates organization was founded in 1882, and they currently compete in the NL Central. Throughout their time as a club, have won nine NL Pennants and five World Series championships.

The Pirates had one of the most famous World Series wins ever when Bill Mazeroski hit a walk-off home run in game seven against the New York Yankees in 1960. It is still the only game seven walk-off home run to this day.

PNC Park is currently home to the Pirates, but for three decades, they played at Three Rivers Stadium.

