Nationals vs. Mets stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Washington Nationals at New York Mets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Mets have won four straight, including the series opener against the last-place Nationals.

The Mets (33-17) keep rolling, opening the largest division lead in baseball to nine and a half games on Monday with a 13-5 thumping of the Nationals (18-32) at Citi Field. The second game of the three-game series is set for Tuesday night.

Game Date: May 31, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: SportsNet NY

New York has won four in a row and nine of its last 12 games. Pete Alonzo hit his 13th home run on Monday and leads the National League with 47 RBIs. 

On Monday, the Mets gave up three in the top of the first and responded with 12 runs over the next four innings. Nick Plummer hit a three-run homer in the fourth and finished with four RBI. Starling Marte hit a two-run shot in the second and also drove in four.

Veteran left-hander Patrick Corbin is scheduled to start for Washington. Corbin has struggled this season, with a 1-7 record in 10 starts with a 6.30 ERA and 1.660 WHIP. He got his first win on Thursday against the Rockies, giving up three runs on seven hits in 6.1 innings.

The Mets are going with right-hander Trevor Williams, making his fourth start of the season and ninth appearance overall. He has a 4.37 ERA and 1.235 WHIP in 22.2 innings and last started on May 21. On Wednesday, he worked 3.2 innings of scoreless relief at San Francisco, striking out five and allowing one hit.

May 27, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) runs the base path after hitting a two run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
