September 24, 2021
How to Watch Iowa Cubs at Saint Paul Saints: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Iowa Cubs and Saint Paul Saints have split the first two games of a five-game series. The Triple-A clubs square-off again on Friday.
Author:

With less than a week to play, both teams are trying to finish out the season on a positive note. They are also figuring out who may be worthy of making next season's Major League roster. 

How to Watch Cubs vs. Saints:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8:05 p.m. EST

TV Channel: My Network TV

Live stream Cubs at Saints on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Thursday’s 7-5 win over the Cubs, the Saints tallied three home runs and a total of five extra base hits. However, three Cubs had at least two hits and five players had an RBI. 

Brennan Davis, the top prospect in the Chicago Cubs organization, hit a three-run home run in a 4-1 win in the first game of the series.

Right-hander Joe Biagini takes the mound for the Cubs. He’s struggled this season, posting a 3-7 record with a 5.57 ERA and 80 strikeouts. Of all the players on the St. Paul roster only three have more than five at-bats against him.

Meanwhile, left-hander Charlie Barnes gets the nod for the Saints. He’s 6-4 with a 3.88 ERA on the season. Six players on the Cubs squad have faced him, but he’s allowed just one RBI combined. 

How To Watch

September
24
2021

Iowa Cubs vs. Saint Paul Saints

TV CHANNEL: My Network TV
Time
8:05 ET
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
