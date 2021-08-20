How to Watch Royals at Cubs

The Cubs look to win their third game in a row when they host the Royals in the first of three games Friday.

Kansas City heads to Chicago to take on the Cubs after taking three of four from the AL West-leading Houston Astros. It was a surprising series for the Royals after they had lost 11 of their last 15 games before that series. The Royals are trying to climb out of last place in the AL Central and currently sit a game back of the Twins for fourth place.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs are back home after a six-game road trip that saw them go 2-4. Those two wins, though, came in their final two games on the trip in Cincinnati. Chicago's victories in those games snapped a 12-game losing streak in which they rarely came close to winning. What's worse is that it was their second losing streak of at least 11 games this year.

Both of these teams are currently rebuilding. They're looking to get younger guys playing time and experience heading into next year.

In the opener of the series, the Royals send Brad Keller (7-12, 5.62 ERA) to the mound in hopes to get their fourth win in five games. Keller has lost his last three starts, two of which were against their in-state rival St. Louis Cardinals. The Cubs will counter with Zach Davies (6-9, 5.00 ERA). Davies had not been pitching well but went six strong innings in his last outing against the Marlins. His only blemish was a two-out, three-run home run in the sixth.

