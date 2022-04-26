How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox head into the first of a three-game series against Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank 24th in the league with a .214 batting average.
  • The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (50 total).
  • The White Sox rank 29th in the league with an on-base percentage of .266.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .217 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored 43 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .274.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Anderson paces the White Sox with a .312 batting average.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Anderson ranks 56th in homers and 110th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with three home runs and eight RBI.
  • Jose Abreu has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .216.
  • Luis Robert has two doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .205.

Royals Impact Players

  • Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with five and runs batted in with eight.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Perez's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally is 55th.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .388 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Benintendi is currently 114th in home runs and 110th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Dozier has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .569 this season.
  • Michael A. Taylor has eight hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .297 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Guardians

L 2-1

Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

L 9-2

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

L 6-4

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Twins

W 2-0

Home

4/21/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Home

4/22/2022

Mariners

L 4-1

Away

4/23/2022

Mariners

L 13-7

Away

4/24/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

4/26/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/27/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/29/2022

Yankees

-

Home

4/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/1/2022

Yankees

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 seconds ago
Apr 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Jersey Devils players celebrate after defeating the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Senators

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) makes a save on Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (97) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Oilers at Penguins

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Apr 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrates a 4-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Hurricanes at Rangers

By Phil Watson10 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) makes a save on a shot from New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates against New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) skates on the ice during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin (74) controls the puck against New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy