How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox head into the first of a three-game series against Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox rank 24th in the league with a .214 batting average.

The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (50 total).

The White Sox rank 29th in the league with an on-base percentage of .266.

The Royals have a team batting average of .217 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Royals have scored 43 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .274.

White Sox Impact Players

Anderson paces the White Sox with a .312 batting average.

Among all batters in the majors, Anderson ranks 56th in homers and 110th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with three home runs and eight RBI.

Jose Abreu has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .216.

Luis Robert has two doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .205.

Royals Impact Players

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with five and runs batted in with eight.

Among all hitters in the majors, Perez's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally is 55th.

Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .388 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.

Benintendi is currently 114th in home runs and 110th in RBI in the big leagues.

Dozier has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .569 this season.

Michael A. Taylor has eight hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .297 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Guardians L 2-1 Away 4/21/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 4/22/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Twins L 9-2 Away 4/24/2022 Twins L 6-4 Away 4/26/2022 Royals - Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home 4/28/2022 Royals - Home 4/29/2022 Angels - Home 4/30/2022 Angels - Home 5/1/2022 Angels - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Twins W 2-0 Home 4/21/2022 Twins L 1-0 Home 4/22/2022 Mariners L 4-1 Away 4/23/2022 Mariners L 13-7 Away 4/24/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 4/26/2022 White Sox - Away 4/27/2022 White Sox - Away 4/28/2022 White Sox - Away 4/29/2022 Yankees - Home 4/30/2022 Yankees - Home 5/1/2022 Yankees - Home

Regional restrictions apply.