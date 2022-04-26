How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox head into the first of a three-game series against Hunter Dozier and the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The White Sox rank 24th in the league with a .214 batting average.
- The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.3 runs per game (50 total).
- The White Sox rank 29th in the league with an on-base percentage of .266.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .217 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Royals have scored 43 runs (just 3.1 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .274.
White Sox Impact Players
- Anderson paces the White Sox with a .312 batting average.
- Among all batters in the majors, Anderson ranks 56th in homers and 110th in RBI.
- Andrew Vaughn's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with three home runs and eight RBI.
- Jose Abreu has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .216.
- Luis Robert has two doubles, two home runs and a walk while batting .205.
Royals Impact Players
- Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with five and runs batted in with eight.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Perez's home run total ranks fifth and his RBI tally is 55th.
- Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .388 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
- Benintendi is currently 114th in home runs and 110th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Dozier has collected 15 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .569 this season.
- Michael A. Taylor has eight hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .297 this season.
White Sox and Royals Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Guardians
L 2-1
Away
4/21/2022
Guardians
L 6-3
Away
4/22/2022
Twins
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Twins
L 9-2
Away
4/24/2022
Twins
L 6-4
Away
4/26/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/27/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/28/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/29/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/30/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/1/2022
Angels
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Twins
W 2-0
Home
4/21/2022
Twins
L 1-0
Home
4/22/2022
Mariners
L 4-1
Away
4/23/2022
Mariners
L 13-7
Away
4/24/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Away
4/26/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/27/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/29/2022
Yankees
-
Home
4/30/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/1/2022
Yankees
-
Home
