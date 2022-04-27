How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Greinke gets the nod for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .211 batting average ranks 24th in the league.
  • The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.1 runs per game (50 total runs).
  • The White Sox are 29th in baseball with a .263 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .215 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 49 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .283 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .288.
  • Anderson ranks 60th in homers and 125th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Andrew Vaughn has hit three home runs with eight RBI. Each tops in the lineup.
  • Jose Abreu is hitting .218 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Royals Impact Players

  • Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .232.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Perez's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally ranks 67th.
  • Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .389 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Overall, Benintendi is 121st in homers and 101st in RBI this season.
  • Hunter Dozier is slashing .278/.316/.537 this season for the Royals.
  • Carlos Santana is batting .114 with an OBP of .264 and a slugging percentage of .205 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Guardians

L 6-3

Away

4/22/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

L 9-2

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

L 6-4

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Twins

L 1-0

Home

4/22/2022

Mariners

L 4-1

Away

4/23/2022

Mariners

L 13-7

Away

4/24/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

4/26/2022

White Sox

W 6-0

Away

4/27/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/29/2022

Yankees

-

Home

4/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/1/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved.