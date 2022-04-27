How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Apr 22, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) celebrates with catcher Reese McGuire (21) after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Zack Greinke gets the nod for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox's .211 batting average ranks 24th in the league.

The White Sox have the No. 27 offense in MLB play scoring 3.1 runs per game (50 total runs).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with a .263 on-base percentage.

The Royals have a team batting average of .215 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 49 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of .283 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .288.

Anderson ranks 60th in homers and 125th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Andrew Vaughn has hit three home runs with eight RBI. Each tops in the lineup.

Jose Abreu is hitting .218 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Royals Impact Players

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .232.

Among all batters in the majors, Perez's home run total is fifth and his RBI tally ranks 67th.

Andrew Benintendi's batting average of .389 leads all Kansas City hitters this season.

Overall, Benintendi is 121st in homers and 101st in RBI this season.

Hunter Dozier is slashing .278/.316/.537 this season for the Royals.

Carlos Santana is batting .114 with an OBP of .264 and a slugging percentage of .205 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Guardians L 6-3 Away 4/22/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Twins L 9-2 Away 4/24/2022 Twins L 6-4 Away 4/26/2022 Royals L 6-0 Home 4/27/2022 Royals - Home 4/28/2022 Royals - Home 4/29/2022 Angels - Home 4/30/2022 Angels - Home 5/1/2022 Angels - Home 5/2/2022 Angels - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Twins L 1-0 Home 4/22/2022 Mariners L 4-1 Away 4/23/2022 Mariners L 13-7 Away 4/24/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 4/26/2022 White Sox W 6-0 Away 4/27/2022 White Sox - Away 4/28/2022 White Sox - Away 4/29/2022 Yankees - Home 4/30/2022 Yankees - Home 5/1/2022 Yankees - Home 5/2/2022 Cardinals - Away

