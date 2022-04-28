How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Kopech and Brad Keller will each get the start when the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals play on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox are 23rd in the league with a .215 batting average.

The White Sox have the No. 25 offense in baseball scoring 3.4 runs per game (57 total runs).

The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .268.

The Royals have a team batting average of .210 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 52 (3.3 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of .281 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Andrew Vaughn has a team-high four home runs and has driven in 12 runs.

Tim Anderson has a club-best .309 batting average.

Anderson is 67th in homers and 132nd in RBI among major league batters this year.

Jose Abreu has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .203.

Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Royals Impact Players

Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.379) and runs batted in (eight) this season.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Benintendi ranks 129th in homers and 78th in RBI.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .217.

Perez is currently sixth in homers and 78th in RBI in the major leagues.

Hunter Dozier has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .259/.295/.500.

Carlos Santana has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .281. He's slugging .196 on the year.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Twins L 2-1 Away 4/23/2022 Twins L 9-2 Away 4/24/2022 Twins L 6-4 Away 4/26/2022 Royals L 6-0 Home 4/27/2022 Royals W 7-3 Home 4/28/2022 Royals - Home 4/29/2022 Angels - Home 4/30/2022 Angels - Home 5/1/2022 Angels - Home 5/2/2022 Angels - Home 5/3/2022 Cubs - Away

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Mariners L 4-1 Away 4/23/2022 Mariners L 13-7 Away 4/24/2022 Mariners L 5-4 Away 4/26/2022 White Sox W 6-0 Away 4/27/2022 White Sox L 7-3 Away 4/28/2022 White Sox - Away 4/29/2022 Yankees - Home 4/30/2022 Yankees - Home 5/1/2022 Yankees - Home 5/2/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/3/2022 Cardinals - Home

