How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Kopech and Brad Keller will each get the start when the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals play on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are 23rd in the league with a .215 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 25 offense in baseball scoring 3.4 runs per game (57 total runs).
  • The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .268.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .210 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 52 (3.3 per game).
  • The Royals have an OBP of .281 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Andrew Vaughn has a team-high four home runs and has driven in 12 runs.
  • Tim Anderson has a club-best .309 batting average.
  • Anderson is 67th in homers and 132nd in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Jose Abreu has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .203.
  • Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.379) and runs batted in (eight) this season.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Benintendi ranks 129th in homers and 78th in RBI.
  • Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .217.
  • Perez is currently sixth in homers and 78th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Hunter Dozier has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .259/.295/.500.
  • Carlos Santana has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .281. He's slugging .196 on the year.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Twins

L 2-1

Away

4/23/2022

Twins

L 9-2

Away

4/24/2022

Twins

L 6-4

Away

4/26/2022

Royals

L 6-0

Home

4/27/2022

Royals

W 7-3

Home

4/28/2022

Royals

-

Home

4/29/2022

Angels

-

Home

4/30/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/1/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/2/2022

Angels

-

Home

5/3/2022

Cubs

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Mariners

L 4-1

Away

4/23/2022

Mariners

L 13-7

Away

4/24/2022

Mariners

L 5-4

Away

4/26/2022

White Sox

W 6-0

Away

4/27/2022

White Sox

L 7-3

Away

4/28/2022

White Sox

-

Away

4/29/2022

Yankees

-

Home

4/30/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/1/2022

Yankees

-

Home

5/2/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/3/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

Manchester United vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 minutes ago
college soccer
Premier League

Manchester United vs. Chelsea Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Brandon Rush17 minutes ago
Volleyball
College Beach Volleyball

USC vs. Arizona Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs32 minutes ago
imago1011593435h
UEFA Europa League

How to Watch West Ham United vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

By Matthew Beighle32 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
UEFA Champions League

RB Leipzig vs. Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina32 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) runs toward home plate as Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) awaits the throw during the fourth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Royals vs. White Sox Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs52 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley (23) celebrates with third baseman Alex Bregman (2) after hitting a home run during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs57 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy