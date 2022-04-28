How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 4/28/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Michael Kopech and Brad Keller will each get the start when the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals play on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The White Sox are 23rd in the league with a .215 batting average.
- The White Sox have the No. 25 offense in baseball scoring 3.4 runs per game (57 total runs).
- The White Sox are 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .268.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .210 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 52 (3.3 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of .281 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Andrew Vaughn has a team-high four home runs and has driven in 12 runs.
- Tim Anderson has a club-best .309 batting average.
- Anderson is 67th in homers and 132nd in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Jose Abreu has three doubles, two home runs and seven walks while hitting .203.
- Luis Robert is hitting .205 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
Royals Impact Players
- Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.379) and runs batted in (eight) this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Benintendi ranks 129th in homers and 78th in RBI.
- Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (five) and runs batted in (eight) this season while batting .217.
- Perez is currently sixth in homers and 78th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Hunter Dozier has 15 hits this season and a slash line of .259/.295/.500.
- Carlos Santana has collected five hits this season and has an OBP of .281. He's slugging .196 on the year.
White Sox and Royals Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Twins
L 2-1
Away
4/23/2022
Twins
L 9-2
Away
4/24/2022
Twins
L 6-4
Away
4/26/2022
Royals
L 6-0
Home
4/27/2022
Royals
W 7-3
Home
4/28/2022
Royals
-
Home
4/29/2022
Angels
-
Home
4/30/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/1/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/2/2022
Angels
-
Home
5/3/2022
Cubs
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/22/2022
Mariners
L 4-1
Away
4/23/2022
Mariners
L 13-7
Away
4/24/2022
Mariners
L 5-4
Away
4/26/2022
White Sox
W 6-0
Away
4/27/2022
White Sox
L 7-3
Away
4/28/2022
White Sox
-
Away
4/29/2022
Yankees
-
Home
4/30/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/1/2022
Yankees
-
Home
5/2/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/3/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
28
2022
Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)