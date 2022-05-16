How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/16/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox will play Andrew Benintendi and the Kansas City Royals on Monday at Kauffman Stadium, at 8:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Monday, May 16, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The White Sox rank 23rd in MLB with a .226 batting average.
- The White Sox score the third-fewest runs in baseball (117 total, 3.5 per game).
- The White Sox rank 28th in baseball with a .282 on-base percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of .225 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 118 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
- The Royals have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.290).
White Sox Impact Players
- Tim Anderson leads the White Sox in home runs (four), runs batted in (12) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .336.
- Of all batters in the majors, Anderson is 62nd in home runs and 128th in RBI.
- Robert's four home runs are a team-high total.
- Robert is 62nd in home runs and 147th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 12 runs batted in.
- Andrew Vaughn leads the White Sox in home runs (four) and runs batted in (12).
Royals Impact Players
- Benintendi leads Kansas City with a batting average of .316. He's also hit two home runs with 15 RBI.
- In all of MLB, Benintendi is 153rd in home runs and 76th in RBI.
- Hunter Dozier is batting .291 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .473 this season.
- Dozier is currently 100th in home runs and 207th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Bobby Witt Jr. has collected 26 base hits, an OBP of .254 and a slugging percentage of .375 this season.
- Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs (six) and runs batted in (16) this season while batting .209.
White Sox and Royals Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/10/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Home
5/12/2022
Yankees
L 15-7
Home
5/13/2022
Yankees
L 10-4
Home
5/14/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
5/15/2022
Yankees
L 5-1
Home
5/16/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/17/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/18/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/19/2022
Royals
-
Away
5/20/2022
Yankees
-
Away
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/11/2022
Rangers
W 8-2
Away
5/12/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Away
5/13/2022
Rockies
W 14-10
Away
5/14/2022
Rockies
L 10-4
Away
5/15/2022
Rockies
W 8-7
Away
5/16/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/18/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/19/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/20/2022
Twins
-
Home
How To Watch
May
16
2022
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
