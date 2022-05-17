How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/17/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) is congratulated by second baseman Josh Harrison (5) after hitting a home run during the tenth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Robert and Salvador Perez will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals meet at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 17, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.227).
  • The White Sox are the fifth-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.6 runs per game (122 total).
  • The White Sox are 28th in baseball with a .282 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals have a team batting average of .223 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 121 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson leads the team in batting average with a mark of .339.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Anderson's home runs rank him 67th, and his RBI tally places him 132nd.
  • Robert been a consistent power bat this season, as he paces his team with five home runs and 13 runs batted in.
  • Robert is 46th in homers and 119th in RBI so far this season.
  • Jose Abreu is hitting .200 with five doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
  • Andrew Vaughn has recorded a team-best 13 runs batted in.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.314) and runs batted in (16) this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Benintendi's home run total ranks 161st and his RBI tally ranks 69th.
  • Whit Merrifield has 26 hits and an OBP of .228 to go with a slugging percentage of .269 this season.
  • Merrifield ranks 161st in homers and 85th in RBI among all major league batters this season.
  • Hunter Dozier has 32 hits this season and a slash line of .281/.322/.456.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. has 26 hits and an OBP of .254 to go with a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/12/2022

Yankees

L 15-7

Home

5/13/2022

Yankees

L 10-4

Home

5/14/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

L 5-1

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/20/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/21/2022

Yankees

-

Away

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/12/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/13/2022

Rockies

W 14-10

Away

5/14/2022

Rockies

L 10-4

Away

5/15/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/20/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/21/2022

Twins

-

Home

How To Watch

May
17
2022

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
