How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield (15) reacts as he takes the field with shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals and Whit Merrifield square off against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, in the fourth game of a five-game series at Kauffman Stadium.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .226 batting average ranks 21st in the league.
  • The White Sox have the No. 26 offense in MLB action scoring 3.5 runs per game (126 total runs).
  • The White Sox are 29th in the league with a .282 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals' .225 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 27th with just 123 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.290).

White Sox Impact Players

  • Tim Anderson paces the White Sox with a team-high batting average of .328.
  • Anderson's home runs rank him 72nd in the majors, and he is 145th in RBI.
  • Robert has a team-high five home runs.
  • Robert is 49th in homers in the majors and 125th in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 runs batted in.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .254 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in runs batted in with 16 while batting .304, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Benintendi's home run total ranks 169th and his RBI tally is 78th.
  • Merrifield has collected 28 hits this season and has an OBP of .234. He's slugging .275 on the year.
  • Merrifield ranks 169th among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 96th in RBI.
  • Hunter Dozier has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .449 this season.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. has 28 hits and an OBP of .261 to go with a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

5/15/2022

Yankees

L 5-1

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

W 3-0

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/20/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/21/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/14/2022

Rockies

L 10-4

Away

5/15/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

L 3-0

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Home

5/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/20/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/21/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/22/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV



