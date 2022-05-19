How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) celebrates scoring a run in the ninth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Anderson and Andrew Benintendi are the hottest hitters on the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, who meet on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.227).
  • The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (128 total, 3.5 per game).
  • The White Sox rank 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .282.
  • The Royals' .229 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 129 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Royals have an OBP of .292 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Anderson leads the White Sox with a .338 batting average.
  • In all of MLB, Anderson ranks 74th in home runs and 132nd in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has shown his power as he paces his team with five home runs.
  • Robert ranks 51st in home runs in the majors and 132nd in RBI.
  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 runs batted in.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .254 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Benintendi is batting .302 with 16 RBI, both of which are best among Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Benintendi is 172nd in home runs and 80th in RBI.
  • Whit Merrifield is a key run producer for Kansas City with a .197 average, two homers and 16 RBI.
  • Overall, Merrifield ranks 172nd in homers and 80th in RBI this season.
  • Bobby Witt Jr. has 30 hits this season and a slash line of .224/.268/.403.
  • Hunter Dozier has 34 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Yankees

L 5-1

Home

5/16/2022

Royals

W 5-3

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

W 3-0

Away

5/17/2022

Royals

L 2-1

Away

5/18/2022

Royals

L 6-2

Away

5/19/2022

Royals

-

Away

5/20/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/21/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/22/2022

Yankees

-

Away

5/24/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

5/25/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Rockies

W 8-7

Away

5/16/2022

White Sox

L 5-3

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

L 3-0

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

W 2-1

Home

5/18/2022

White Sox

W 6-2

Home

5/19/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/20/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/21/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/22/2022

Twins

-

Home

5/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

5/24/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

