How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 5/19/2022

Tim Anderson and Andrew Benintendi are the hottest hitters on the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals, who meet on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 19, 2022

Thursday, May 19, 2022 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.227).

The White Sox score the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (128 total, 3.5 per game).

The White Sox rank 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .282.

The Royals' .229 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Royals are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 26th with just 129 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Royals have an OBP of .292 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Anderson leads the White Sox with a .338 batting average.

In all of MLB, Anderson ranks 74th in home runs and 132nd in RBI.

Luis Robert has shown his power as he paces his team with five home runs.

Robert ranks 51st in home runs in the majors and 132nd in RBI.

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 runs batted in.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .254 with three doubles, four home runs and five walks.

Royals Impact Players

Benintendi is batting .302 with 16 RBI, both of which are best among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Benintendi is 172nd in home runs and 80th in RBI.

Whit Merrifield is a key run producer for Kansas City with a .197 average, two homers and 16 RBI.

Overall, Merrifield ranks 172nd in homers and 80th in RBI this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 30 hits this season and a slash line of .224/.268/.403.

Hunter Dozier has 34 hits and an OBP of .326 to go with a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Yankees L 5-1 Home 5/16/2022 Royals W 5-3 Away 5/17/2022 Royals W 3-0 Away 5/17/2022 Royals L 2-1 Away 5/18/2022 Royals L 6-2 Away 5/19/2022 Royals - Away 5/20/2022 Yankees - Away 5/21/2022 Yankees - Away 5/22/2022 Yankees - Away 5/24/2022 Red Sox - Home 5/25/2022 Red Sox - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/15/2022 Rockies W 8-7 Away 5/16/2022 White Sox L 5-3 Home 5/17/2022 White Sox L 3-0 Home 5/17/2022 White Sox W 2-1 Home 5/18/2022 White Sox W 6-2 Home 5/19/2022 White Sox - Home 5/20/2022 Twins - Home 5/21/2022 Twins - Home 5/22/2022 Twins - Home 5/23/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 5/24/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

