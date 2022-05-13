How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Andrew Benintendi among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Rockies lead MLB with a .257 batting average.

The Rockies rank 13th in runs scored with 133, 4.3 per game.

The Rockies rank fifth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.

The Royals rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .217.

The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 92 (3.2 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .283.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24).

Cron's home runs rank him third in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.

Connor Joe is batting .291 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks.

Joe is 57th in home runs and 120th in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .219 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a .319 batting average.

Royals Impact Players

Benintendi is batting .314 with 12 RBI, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.

Benintendi's home run total puts him 206th in the big leagues, and he is 103rd in RBI.

Hunter Dozier has 24 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Dozier is 84th in home runs and 211th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Salvador Perez's five home runs lead all Kansas City hitters, and he's slugging .391.

Michael A. Taylor is batting .207 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Rockies and Royals Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/7/2022 Diamondbacks W 4-1 Away 5/8/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-0 Away 5/9/2022 Giants L 8-5 Away 5/10/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 5/11/2022 Giants L 7-1 Away 5/13/2022 Royals - Home 5/14/2022 Royals - Home 5/15/2022 Royals - Home 5/16/2022 Giants - Home 5/17/2022 Giants - Home 5/18/2022 Giants - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Orioles L 4-2 Away 5/9/2022 Orioles L 6-1 Away 5/10/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Away 5/11/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 5/12/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away 5/13/2022 Rockies - Away 5/14/2022 Rockies - Away 5/15/2022 Rockies - Away 5/16/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home

