How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Andrew Benintendi among those expected to produce at the plate.
Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, May 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The Rockies lead MLB with a .257 batting average.
- The Rockies rank 13th in runs scored with 133, 4.3 per game.
- The Rockies rank fifth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
- The Royals rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .217.
- The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 92 (3.2 per game).
- The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .283.
Rockies Impact Players
- Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24).
- Cron's home runs rank him third in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
- Connor Joe is batting .291 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks.
- Joe is 57th in home runs and 120th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .219 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a .319 batting average.
Royals Impact Players
- Benintendi is batting .314 with 12 RBI, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
- Benintendi's home run total puts him 206th in the big leagues, and he is 103rd in RBI.
- Hunter Dozier has 24 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .448 this season.
- Dozier is 84th in home runs and 211th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
- Salvador Perez's five home runs lead all Kansas City hitters, and he's slugging .391.
- Michael A. Taylor is batting .207 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.
Rockies and Royals Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/7/2022
Diamondbacks
W 4-1
Away
5/8/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-0
Away
5/9/2022
Giants
L 8-5
Away
5/10/2022
Giants
L 9-2
Away
5/11/2022
Giants
L 7-1
Away
5/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
5/16/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/8/2022
Orioles
L 4-2
Away
5/9/2022
Orioles
L 6-1
Away
5/10/2022
Rangers
L 6-4
Away
5/11/2022
Rangers
W 8-2
Away
5/12/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Away
5/13/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/15/2022
Rockies
-
Away
5/16/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
5/17/2022
White Sox
-
Home
