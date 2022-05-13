How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Royals will play on Friday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with C.J. Cron and Andrew Benintendi among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Rockies lead MLB with a .257 batting average.
  • The Rockies rank 13th in runs scored with 133, 4.3 per game.
  • The Rockies rank fifth in the league with a .321 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .217.
  • The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 92 (3.2 per game).
  • The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .283.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24).
  • Cron's home runs rank him third in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
  • Connor Joe is batting .291 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Joe is 57th in home runs and 120th in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .219 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
  • Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a .319 batting average.

Royals Impact Players

  • Benintendi is batting .314 with 12 RBI, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Benintendi's home run total puts him 206th in the big leagues, and he is 103rd in RBI.
  • Hunter Dozier has 24 hits and an OBP of .301 to go with a slugging percentage of .448 this season.
  • Dozier is 84th in home runs and 211th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Salvador Perez's five home runs lead all Kansas City hitters, and he's slugging .391.
  • Michael A. Taylor is batting .207 with an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .280 this season.

Rockies and Royals Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Diamondbacks

W 4-1

Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-0

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

L 9-2

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

L 7-1

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Orioles

L 4-2

Away

5/9/2022

Orioles

L 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Away

5/11/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

5/12/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/16/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

