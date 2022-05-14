How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Connor Joe and Hunter Dozier will be among the star attractions when the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The Rockies lead the league with a .259 batting average.
  • The Rockies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (143 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Rockies rank fifth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .225 team batting average.
  • The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 106 (3.5 per game).
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24).
  • In all of baseball, Cron ranks fifth in homers and eighth in RBI.
  • Joe is batting .291 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks.
  • Joe ranks 57th in homers and 133rd in RBI so far this year.
  • Charlie Blackmon has six doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .218.
  • Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a team-high batting average of .316.

Royals Impact Players

  • Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.324) and runs batted in (15) this season.
  • Benintendi is 139th in home runs and 65th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Dozier has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .485 on the year.
  • Dozier is 94th in homers and 196th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.
  • Michael A. Taylor is slashing .233/.330/.314 this season for the Royals.
  • Salvador Perez's five home runs are most among Kansas City batters. He's driven in 12 runs this season while slugging .397.

Rockies and Royals Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-0

Away

5/9/2022

Giants

L 8-5

Away

5/10/2022

Giants

L 9-2

Away

5/11/2022

Giants

L 7-1

Away

5/13/2022

Royals

L 14-10

Home

5/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

5/16/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/20/2022

Mets

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Orioles

L 6-1

Away

5/10/2022

Rangers

L 6-4

Away

5/11/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

5/12/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

5/13/2022

Rockies

W 14-10

Away

5/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/15/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/16/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/17/2022

White Sox

-

Home

5/18/2022

White Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Kansas City Royals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
