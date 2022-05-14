How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/14/2022

May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Mauricio Dubon (1) runs for second base after taking a lead off against Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Connor Joe and Hunter Dozier will be among the star attractions when the Colorado Rockies play the Kansas City Royals on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Royals Batting Stats

The Rockies lead the league with a .259 batting average.

The Rockies score the 10th-most runs in baseball (143 total, 4.5 per game).

The Rockies rank fifth in the league with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .225 team batting average.

The Royals have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 106 (3.5 per game).

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (nine) and runs batted in (24).

In all of baseball, Cron ranks fifth in homers and eighth in RBI.

Joe is batting .291 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 14 walks.

Joe ranks 57th in homers and 133rd in RBI so far this year.

Charlie Blackmon has six doubles, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .218.

Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a team-high batting average of .316.

Royals Impact Players

Andrew Benintendi leads Kansas City in batting average (.324) and runs batted in (15) this season.

Benintendi is 139th in home runs and 65th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Dozier has collected 29 hits this season and has an OBP of .333. He's slugging .485 on the year.

Dozier is 94th in homers and 196th in RBI among all MLB hitters this year.

Michael A. Taylor is slashing .233/.330/.314 this season for the Royals.

Salvador Perez's five home runs are most among Kansas City batters. He's driven in 12 runs this season while slugging .397.

Rockies and Royals Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-0 Away 5/9/2022 Giants L 8-5 Away 5/10/2022 Giants L 9-2 Away 5/11/2022 Giants L 7-1 Away 5/13/2022 Royals L 14-10 Home 5/14/2022 Royals - Home 5/15/2022 Royals - Home 5/16/2022 Giants - Home 5/17/2022 Giants - Home 5/18/2022 Giants - Home 5/20/2022 Mets - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/9/2022 Orioles L 6-1 Away 5/10/2022 Rangers L 6-4 Away 5/11/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 5/12/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away 5/13/2022 Rockies W 14-10 Away 5/14/2022 Rockies - Away 5/15/2022 Rockies - Away 5/16/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home 5/17/2022 White Sox - Home 5/18/2022 White Sox - Home

